Loper women awarded at-large spot in NCAA Division II Cross Country Championships

  • Updated
Cross country feet

The University of Nebraska at Kearney women’s cross country team will compete in the NCAA Championships for the first time in school history.

The 23rd-ranked Lopers received one of 10 at-large bids to the national meet slated for Dec. 2 in University Place, Washington.

In Division II the top three teams in each of eight regional meets receive automatic bids to the national championships with 10 more spots up for grabs.

UNK placed fourth at the NCAA Central Regional meet Saturday in Joplin, Missouri. A team’s body of work throughout the fall and its regional finish are used to determine the at-large teams.

The Loper women have been close to qualifying several times before, namely 2004, 2007, and 2021, with Kaci Lickteig (2006) and Morgan Benesch (20015 and 2016) have qualifed as individuals.

In 1987, then-Kearney State reached the NAIA National Championships, finishing 20th overall.

The 15th-ranked UNK men finished second at the Central Regional, receiving one of the three automatic bids. They are in the NCAA’s for a second straight season and for a 10th time overall.

