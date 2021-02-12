Loper volleyball wins first match after 14-month hiatus

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colorado — The University of Nebraska at Kearney volleyball team hit .368, served up six aces and dug 50 balls to sweep Colorado-Colorado Springs 25-20, 25-19, 25-10 Thursday night at Colorado Springs.

Senior right side Mary Katherine Wolfe and junior outside Gracie Stienike had nine kills a piece with redshirt freshman middle Fallon Stutheit, a transfer from Nebraska, having eight kills.

UNK, playing its first match in 14 months, shook the rust off as the night went along and saw its hitting percentage go from .250 in set one to .619 in the third.

The Mountain Lions (2-4), led by sophomore Laureyn Shockley with 12 kills, came back from an 8-3 hole in set one to grab leads of 14-13 and 15-14. An decisive 8-3 Loper spurt featured four kills, three unforced UCCS attack errors and an ace. Wolfe, Stienike and Stutheit closed the set with kills.

UNK never trailed in the second set and used two more unforced errors and a kill from senior setter Madison Squiers to move ahead 20-15. Kills by Stienike and senior middle Anna Squiers closed out the second set.

The Lopers scored 13 kills in 21 attacks in the final set and had leads of 9-2, 15-4 and 17-6.