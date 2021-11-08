Loper volleyball upsets No. 2 ranked Central Missouri

KEARNEY — Suddenly, Rick Squiers thought: Oh no, not again.
His University of Nebraska at Kearney volleyball team had won the first two sets against Central Missouri but the Jennies opened the third set with a rush.
That’s what happened earlier this year at Warrensburg, Missouri, and Central’s come-from-behind five-set victory that day helped build the foundation of the Jennies’ current No. 2 national ranking and their status atop the MIAA standings.
Saturday night, “It felt as deja vu as it could’ve possibly have felt,” Squiers said.
An injury to middle hitter Anna Squiers a little later in the set complicated the matter and as the set extended past 25 with Central Missouri making miraculous saves, “I’m just thinking, really? The volleyball gods are going to do this to us again?” he said.
Not this time.
Depth and the home-court advantage changed the script in the fourth set as UNK upset the Jennies 25-14, 25-17, 29-31, 25-21 at the UNK Health and Sports Center.
“Our kids found a lot more grit and I think eventually they just wanted it that bad,” Rick Squiers said. “It’s also a reminder of why you do need subs who are capable of coming in and functioning and thankfully we found a little bit of help from Fallon (Stutheit) there.”
Michaela Bartels, Sami Mauch, Hannah Scherder and Stutheit were pressed into emergency use after Anna Squiers suffered a hand injury when UCM led 20-19 in the third set.
Bartels had a kill and Stutheit had two blocks but the majority of the wings belonged to outside hitters Emersen Cyza and Cece Beahm, who finished with 20 and 12 kills, respectively.
Right-side hitter Lauren Taubenheim and middle Bailee Sterling added nine kills apiece.
But the back-row play of Taubenheim, Lindsey Nottlemann, Breanna Jones and Jensen Rowse came up big, too.
As a whole, the defense shut down a Central Missouri team loaded with firepower.
“That’s a team that has weapons all over the place. … I thought we played fantastic defense. I think that’s the best Central Missouri defensive team we’ve ever seen and I thought we went dig for dig with them, and we got enough offense we were able to get some separation,” Coach Squiers said.
The Jennies (22-3, 16-2 MIAA) scored just seven kills in the first set. They hit .129 for the match and Audrey Fisher, who had 18 kills, was the only Central Missouri player to hit better than .200.
UNK didn’t hit much better (.153) but had five more kills and a 10-2 advantage in ace serves.