Loper volleyball upsets No. 2 ranked Central Missouri

KEARNEY — Suddenly, Rick Squiers thought: Oh no, not again.

His University of Nebraska at Kearney volleyball team had won the first two sets against Central Missouri but the Jennies opened the third set with a rush.

That’s what happened earlier this year at Warrensburg, Missouri, and Central’s come-from-behind five-set victory that day helped build the foundation of the Jennies’ current No. 2 national ranking and their status atop the MIAA standings.

Saturday night, “It felt as deja vu as it could’ve possibly have felt,” Squiers said.

An injury to middle hitter Anna Squiers a little later in the set complicated the matter and as the set extended past 25 with Central Missouri making miraculous saves, “I’m just thinking, really? The volleyball gods are going to do this to us again?” he said.

Not this time.

Depth and the home-court advantage changed the script in the fourth set as UNK upset the Jennies 25-14, 25-17, 29-31, 25-21 at the UNK Health and Sports Center.