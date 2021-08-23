Loper volleyball team knocks off Division I Air Force in five sets

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — The University of Nebraska at Kearney volleyball team, with seven practices under its belt, saw 12 players score kills as the Lopers defeated the Air Force Academy in five sets, 25-23, 24-26, 25-23, 21-25, 15-9) Saturday afternoon at Colorado Springs.

This was an exhibition for both teams, who decided prior to the first serve the match would last five sets regardless of score. In addition, both subbed liberally during the final two sets.

The Falcons, picked seventh in the Mountain West Conference, becomes the second league team to fall to the Lopers in exhibition play. UNK downed Wyoming, 3-1, two years ago at Cheyenne.

Wyoming transfer Emersen Cyza of Alliance led UNK in kills with 13 and hit .296. Freshman outside Asha Regier tallied nine kills after not playing in the first two sets.

UNK trailed in each of the first three sets but found a way to win two of them. The Lopers closed the first set on a 9-3 run and rallied again in the second before a video review overturned a Hayley Daniel kill that would have tied the set at 25.

UNK erased a 16-12 hole in the third set with Cecilia Beahm having two kills down the stretch and Air Force committing five hitting errors.

UNK heads to New York City for the Molloy College Tourney in two weeks.