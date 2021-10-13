 Skip to main content
Loper volleyball swept in three sets by Washburn

TOPEKA, Kan. — Top-ranked Washburn hit .277 and got double-digit kill efforts from senior middles Allison Maxwell and Sydney Fitzgibbons to sweep No. 15 University of Nebraska at Kearney 25-22, 25-22, 25-22 Tuesday night at Topeka.

It was the Ichabods (17-1, 9-0) 11th straight victory and they take the season series from the Lopers (13-5, 4-5).

UNK got five early kills from sophomore outside Emersen Cyza to grab leads of 7-4, 10-7 and 15-12. However, Washburn went on a 6-0 run that featured three kills by senior middle Kelsey Gordon. UNK didn’t lead again even though they got within 20-19 and 24-22 before a kill by Maxwell gave the Ichabods the first set.

Washburn never trailed in the second set. Maxwell and senior outside Gena Berg had four kills apiece with the ‘Bods outhitting the Lopers by a .278-.133 margin.

In the third set, Washburn smashed home 18 kills, building a lead midway through and never looking back.

Maxwell finished with 12 kills and hit .389 with Fitzgibbons at 10 kills, a team-best .556 attack percentage and three stuffs.

Eight Lopers recorded a kill led by Cyza and senior middle Anna Squiers, who had nine apiece. Redshirt freshman middle Fallon Stutheit came off the bench to have three kills in six swings with senior Breanna Jones digging up a team-best 21 balls.

UNK hosts Pittsburg State at 6 p.m. Friday and Missouri Southern at 3 p.m. Saturday.

