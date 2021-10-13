Loper volleyball swept in three sets by Washburn

TOPEKA, Kan. — Top-ranked Washburn hit .277 and got double-digit kill efforts from senior middles Allison Maxwell and Sydney Fitzgibbons to sweep No. 15 University of Nebraska at Kearney 25-22, 25-22, 25-22 Tuesday night at Topeka.

It was the Ichabods (17-1, 9-0) 11th straight victory and they take the season series from the Lopers (13-5, 4-5).

UNK got five early kills from sophomore outside Emersen Cyza to grab leads of 7-4, 10-7 and 15-12. However, Washburn went on a 6-0 run that featured three kills by senior middle Kelsey Gordon. UNK didn’t lead again even though they got within 20-19 and 24-22 before a kill by Maxwell gave the Ichabods the first set.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Washburn never trailed in the second set. Maxwell and senior outside Gena Berg had four kills apiece with the ‘Bods outhitting the Lopers by a .278-.133 margin.

In the third set, Washburn smashed home 18 kills, building a lead midway through and never looking back.

Maxwell finished with 12 kills and hit .389 with Fitzgibbons at 10 kills, a team-best .556 attack percentage and three stuffs.