Loper volleyball sweeps Pittsburg State

PITTSBURG, Kan. — Outside hitter Emersen Cyza had a match-high 15 kills and hit .364 to help fifth-ranked University of Nebraska at Kearney sweep Pittsburg State 25-18, 25-23, 25-20 Friday night in Pittsburg, Kansas.

UNK (18-2, 8-2 MIAA jumped out to a 14-4 lead in the opening set but it was tight the rest of the way. Five kills from outside CeCe Beahm and four by Czya, along with two aces and two team blocks, helped the Lopers hold off the Gorillas (12-8, 6-5). Pitt got the deficit to six, 22-16, but kills from Beahm, outside Asha Regier and Cyza made it 1-0 on the scoreboard.

The second set featured 15 ties and seven lead changes with Pitt recording 16 kills and 11 digs. Six of the kills came from junior right side Janae Thurston as the Gorillas grabbed a 10-7 lead. A Loper timeout helped as they tied things up at 12 after a block from Regier and middle Bailee Sterling. However, UNK would trail 20-19 and 21-20 before finally assuming control.

A kill from setter Peyton Neff and ace from right side Lauren Taubenheim put UNK on top for good with a rare triple block — Neff, Cyza and Sterling — making it 23-21. A Pitt service error and kill from middle Fallon Stutheit closed things out.

UNK hit a solid .297 to never trail in the third. They built leads of 4-1, 13-9 and 20-15 with Cyza and Regier combining for 11 kills.

Cyza reached her kill total in 33 swings and also provided two blocks with Regier having nine kills, three stuffs and hitting .500.

UNK takes on Missouri Southern at 7 p.m. today.