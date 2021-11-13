Loper volleyball sweeps Missouri Southern, led by senior setter Maddie Squiers

JOPLIN, Mo. — Senior setter Madison Squiers reached 6,000 career assists and guided an offense that hit a season-high .427 as No. 12 University of Nebraska at Kearney easily swept Missouri Southern 25-11, 25-13, 25-10 Friday night at Joplin.

It is the 10th straight win for the Lopers (23-5, 14-5) while the Lions fall to 4-25 (1-18). UNK closes out the regular season today (Saturday) at Pittsburg State (14-12, 8-10).

Squiers came in with 5,991 assists with that total divided between UNK (2,522) and Bellevue University (3,469) where she spent her first two years.

She reached the rare 6k mark in the first set after redshirt freshman right side Lauren Taubenheim terminated a ball and made the score 21-8. Squiers recorded 23 more assists to now have 6,023; her Loper total of 2,554 ranks 10th in school history. Danielle Shum (6,307) holds the UNK record.

Reaching the .400 efficiency mark for the third time this fall, UNK got kills from eight players and committed just four errors.

Sophomore outside Emersen Cyza (12) and Taubenheim (10) had double-figure kill totals with redshirt sophomore middle Bailee Sterling having seven kills in 11 swings to hit a .636.

Seven Lopers served up an ace led by two from Squiers. Sterling added three blocks.