 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Loper volleyball sweeps Fort Hays improving to 13-3
0 Comments
top story

Loper volleyball sweeps Fort Hays improving to 13-3

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

HAYS, Kan. — The University of Nebraska at Kearney volleyball team needed just over an hour to sweep Fort Hays State 25-15, 25-11, 25-9 Tuesday night in Kansas.

To improve to 94-9 all-time against the Tigers, UNK hit .330, served up eight aces and registered 6.5 team blocks. The Lopers (13-3, 4-3 MIAA) trailed only once all night and the match was tied on just three occasions.

Alliance sophomore Emersen Cyza maintained her hot hand on the outside, having a team-best 12 kills and hitting .250. This marks the fourth straight match the Wyoming transfer has had a double-digit kill total. She also remained tough from the service line, delivering three more aces after being the second-set serving hero in Saturday’s sweep of Missouri Western.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Middle hitters Bailee Sterling and Anna Squiers combined for 14 kills and well over a .450 hitting percentage with right side Sami Mauch equally as efficient as she tallied eight kills and hit .467.

Defensively, Squiers had five blocks with Lincoln senior Lindsay Nottlemann at a team-best 16 digs.

Fort Hays (8-8, 2-5) was led by Morgan Christiansen, who had six kills and three blocks.

The Lopers travel to No. 5 Central Missouri (12-2, 5-1) Friday night.

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Kylian Mbappé opens up about Messi joining PSG, his squabbles with Giroud and Neymar

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Offensive line paves way for potent UNK rushing attack
Unk

Offensive line paves way for potent UNK rushing attack

The Lopers have rushed for 1,089 yards and 11 touchdowns during their perfect 4-0 start to the 2021 football season. Only two teams in Division II – Harding and Grand Valley State – gain more yards per game on the ground.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News