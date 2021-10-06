Loper volleyball sweeps Fort Hays improving to 13-3

HAYS, Kan. — The University of Nebraska at Kearney volleyball team needed just over an hour to sweep Fort Hays State 25-15, 25-11, 25-9 Tuesday night in Kansas.

To improve to 94-9 all-time against the Tigers, UNK hit .330, served up eight aces and registered 6.5 team blocks. The Lopers (13-3, 4-3 MIAA) trailed only once all night and the match was tied on just three occasions.

Alliance sophomore Emersen Cyza maintained her hot hand on the outside, having a team-best 12 kills and hitting .250. This marks the fourth straight match the Wyoming transfer has had a double-digit kill total. She also remained tough from the service line, delivering three more aces after being the second-set serving hero in Saturday’s sweep of Missouri Western.

Middle hitters Bailee Sterling and Anna Squiers combined for 14 kills and well over a .450 hitting percentage with right side Sami Mauch equally as efficient as she tallied eight kills and hit .467.

Defensively, Squiers had five blocks with Lincoln senior Lindsay Nottlemann at a team-best 16 digs.

Fort Hays (8-8, 2-5) was led by Morgan Christiansen, who had six kills and three blocks.

The Lopers travel to No. 5 Central Missouri (12-2, 5-1) Friday night.