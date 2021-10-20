Loper volleyball sweeps Emporia State with 41 kills

EMPORIA, Kan. — The 16th-ranked University of Nebraska at Kearney volleyball team hit a season-high .409 and served up 12 aces to sweep Emporia State 25-12, 25-11, 25-14 Tuesday night at Emporia.

The Lopers (16-5, 7-5) overwhelmed the Hornets (4-15, 2-10) with four players between seven and 10 kills and five registered an ace serve. Outside Cecilia Beahm led UNK with 10 kills and joined sophomore middle Bailee Sterling as Lopers to hit .500.

Senior setter Madison Squiers having a team-best five aces.

The match included five ties and two lead changes as UNK had 41 kills in 88 attempts with just five errors.

Earlier this fall the Lopers hit an even .400 to sweep Chadron, its only other match reaching the .400 mark.

Besides Beahm’s efficient night, Sterling had seven kills in 12 swings, sophomore outside Emersen Cyza had nine kills in 19 attempts (.421) and senior middle Anna Squiers had nine kills, three blocks and a .471 percentage.

Defensive specialists Breanna Jones and Jensen Rowse combined for five aces. The total is a season-high and the most since the 2018 squad had 13 aces in a five-set win over Cal State San Marcos.

UNK has a key home match with Central Oklahoma (15-5, 8-4) on Friday. The Bronchos are in fourth place in the MIAA. The Lopers are in fifth and fell to UCO in four sets earlier this season.