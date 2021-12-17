 Skip to main content
Loper volleyball signs Iowa defensive specialist, third back-row recruit
Loper volleyball signs Iowa defensive specialist, third back-row recruit

KEARNEY — Volleyball defensive specialist Alexa “Lexi” Stephens of Ankeny, Iowa, will join the University of Nebraska at Kearney volleyball team next fall, according to UNK coach Rick Squiers.

Stephens is the third back-row player in this year’s recruiting class, joining Cordelia “Cordy” Harbison of Lexington and Jordana “Jordie” Nekl of Columbus Lakeview. The class also includes outside hitters/middle blockers Emilee Lane of Hays, Kan., and Trista Marx of Limon, Colo.

UNK had seven seniors on its 2021 roster.

Stephens, a 5-4 volleyball and track letterman at Ankeny High School, helped the Hawks win the 2020 Class 5A state title in volleyball and place third this past fall and in 2019. As a senior for a 40-6 team, Stephens had 460 digs (4.1 per set), 58 service aces, 50 assists and a 92% serve success rate. She was named honorable mention all-state and first-team all-district and all-conference.

Stephens comes from an athletic family as her father, Dan, and mother, Amy, were student-athletes at Simpson (Iowa) College.

The Lopers went 26-7 this past fall, reaching the NCAA Tournament for a 22nd straight year and finishing 11th in the final AVCA Division II Top 25 poll.

