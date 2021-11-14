Loper volleyball signs four to roster

KEARNEY — Four high school seniors have announced plans to attend the University of Nebraska at Kearney and play volleyball, according to UNK volleyball coach Rick Squiers.
They are Cordelia “Cordy” Harbison of Lexington, Jordana “Jordie” Nekl of Columbus Lakeview, Emilee Lane of Hays, Kan., and Trista Marx of Limon, Colo.
UNK could lose as many as nine seniors from this year’s team, depending on whether several players return for a fifth or COVID year.
Marx, a 5-11 outside/middle hitter, is the daughter of Ginger (Keller) Marx, the leading scorer in UNK women’s basketball history. For the Limon Badgers, Marx has lettered in volleyball, basketball, track and softball.
A four-year volleyball varsity team member, she recorded more than 1,100 kills in her career while hitting .304 and serving up 114 aces. She had 76 blocks in each of her first two seasons and was just under 1,000 digs for her career.
She has earned Class 2A all-state honors in multiple sports, was the Class 2A Basketball Player of the Year last yea and scored a game-high 27 points to help Limon win the state basketball title.
“Trista is a smooth, natural athlete with a lot to offer as a college volleyball player. She is comfortable playing multiple positions and has outstanding competitive instincts,” Squiers said. “We think she can do big things as she gets the opportunity to specialize in one sport and train in our program.”
Harbison, who has been recruited to play the back row, is a four-year volleyball letterwinner who also has earned letters in basketball, bowling and track and field.
Having over 1,000 digs and kills in her career, Harbison helped the Minutemaids finish as district runner-up the past three seasons. She is a two-time all-state and all-conference pick.
“Cordy’s high school and club volleyball accolades speak for themselves, but they are a direct result of her passion and work ethic going back several years. She clearly has the drive and dedication to succeed as a college volleyball player and look forward to getting her energy into the gym,” Squiers said.
Lane, a 6-foot outside/middle hitter has been a multiple all-state and all-league selection in volleyball at Thomas Moore Prep-Marian. During the recently competed season she helped the Monarchs finish as sub-state runners-up while racking up 419 kills. Also a basketball letterwinner, Lane is a member of the Western Kansas Elite club program in the offseason.
“Emilee is a dynamic and versatile attacker with huge potential at the next level. She can play above the net and score immediately as a hitter and blocker in the MIAA, but also shows promise as an eventual back row contributor,” Squiers said. “We’re very excited about the impact she can make on Loper Volleyball.”
Nekl, a 5-6 defensive specialist, began her prep career at Shelby-Rising City before transferring to Lakeview. This past season for the Vikings she recorded 573 digs, 81 assists, 46 aces and serve received at 94%. She was part of a team that went 32-5 and reached the Class C-1 state semifinals. Lakeview also finished third in 2020.
“Jordie is a great competitor and skilled passer/defender who comes to UNK with an outstanding high school and club background. She has the potential and confidence to make a contribution early if she stays on her current trajectory,” Squiers said.
Named all-league as a junior and an AVCA Phenom her first two seasons, Nekl had 1,070 digs in her Lakeview career. She dug up 625 balls at Shelby-Rising City, in addition to having 427 kills and 62 aces.