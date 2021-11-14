Loper volleyball signs four to roster

KEARNEY — Four high school seniors have announced plans to attend the University of Nebraska at Kearney and play volleyball, according to UNK volleyball coach Rick Squiers.

They are Cordelia “Cordy” Harbison of Lexington, Jordana “Jordie” Nekl of Columbus Lakeview, Emilee Lane of Hays, Kan., and Trista Marx of Limon, Colo.

UNK could lose as many as nine seniors from this year’s team, depending on whether several players return for a fifth or COVID year.

Marx, a 5-11 outside/middle hitter, is the daughter of Ginger (Keller) Marx, the leading scorer in UNK women’s basketball history. For the Limon Badgers, Marx has lettered in volleyball, basketball, track and softball.

A four-year volleyball varsity team member, she recorded more than 1,100 kills in her career while hitting .304 and serving up 114 aces. She had 76 blocks in each of her first two seasons and was just under 1,000 digs for her career.

She has earned Class 2A all-state honors in multiple sports, was the Class 2A Basketball Player of the Year last yea and scored a game-high 27 points to help Limon win the state basketball title.