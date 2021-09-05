Loper volleyball opens with two wins

ROCKVILLE CENTRE, N.Y. — True freshman outside hitter Asha Regier had a two-match total of 22 kills and senior middle Anna Squiers registered a combined eight blocks as No. 4 University of Nebraska at Kearney opened the season sweeping Molloy College of New York 27-25, 25-11, 25-19 and beating American International College of Massachusetts 25-16, 25-18, 19-25, 25-16 Friday afternoon at Rockville Centre, N.Y.

Regier had 11 kills in each match while hitting .348 against Molloy and .259 against American International.

UNK sophomores Emersen Cyza and CeCe Beahm had big efforts in the second match. Cyza hit .333 with seven kills and Beahm had five kills in 13 swings (.385).

American International has been picked to win the 14-team Northeast 10 Conference. Yellowjackets freshman outside Amber Williams scored 18 kills while hitting .237.

UNK outhit AIC by more than 100 points and took advantage of 10 service errors.

Squiers tallied six kills, five digs, four blocks and two aces with her sister, Madison, contributing 37 assists, six kills, five blocks, four digs and three aces.