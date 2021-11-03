Loper volleyball on a roll, sweeping Fort Hays State

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“We’d get a little separation and then our service game just kind of wore on them and we were able to get some aces,” Rick Squiers said.

Seven of those aces came from setter Madison Squiers, who also had 36 assists.

The win sets up a key showdown Saturday afternoon with No. 2-ranked Central Missouri (22-2). The Jennies won a five-set match with the Lopers in October at Warrensburg.

But the Lopers, once ranked No. 1 in the nation, are playing at a different level now.

“Even though we have some veteran players, we only really put three players out there that were on the 2019 team and played a lot, so it was a lot of people that were still getting their first real experience,” Rick Squiers said. “It just took some people some time to get their confidence.”

Still, Central Missouri will be a challenge.

The Lopers won the first two sets in the match at Warrensburg, but couldn’t close out the win.

“That’s kind of how they’ve been this year,” Squiers said. “They’ve had a lot of near misses, so that’s one of those teams when you get them down, you’re going to have to beat them. You’re going to have to go up and continue to hit balls to the floor.”