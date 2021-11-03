Loper volleyball on a roll, sweeping Fort Hays State

KEARNEY — The University of Nebraska at Kearney volleyball team is building a head of steam as the postseason approaches.
The Lopers, hitting .362 and serving up 10 aces, crushed Fort Hays State 25-12, 25-15, 25-8 Tuesday night at the UNK Health and Sports Center for their eighth straight win. It is the sixth straight match UNK has hit at least .280.
“We never really let them get any momentum,” UNK coach Rick Squiers said.
Even when the Tigers made great plays at the net blocking Loper attacks, it didn’t pay off as the Lopers had passers in position to back up the hitters.
“One of the things they hang their hat on is they just send the ball back to you and they think they have a good chance to block it,” Squiers said. “That’s where they made a 10-point run against Northwest (Missouri) to come back and steal the fourth set. .... We had people in place covering balls and I think that frustrates blockers (and) it buys you some extra swings.”
The dominating performance didn’t take long. The 15th-ranked Lopers (21-5, 12-5 MIAA) closed out the match in just over an hour as the Tigers (12-14, 6-11) finished with 23 kills and hit .034.
UNK had 42 kills with CeCe Beahm ripping 12 of them to the floor while Bailey Sterling had seven. Beahm hit .345. Sterling, and UNK’s other middle hitter, Anna Squiers, combined to hit .481.
“We’d get a little separation and then our service game just kind of wore on them and we were able to get some aces,” Rick Squiers said.
Seven of those aces came from setter Madison Squiers, who also had 36 assists.
The win sets up a key showdown Saturday afternoon with No. 2-ranked Central Missouri (22-2). The Jennies won a five-set match with the Lopers in October at Warrensburg.
But the Lopers, once ranked No. 1 in the nation, are playing at a different level now.
“Even though we have some veteran players, we only really put three players out there that were on the 2019 team and played a lot, so it was a lot of people that were still getting their first real experience,” Rick Squiers said. “It just took some people some time to get their confidence.”
Still, Central Missouri will be a challenge.
The Lopers won the first two sets in the match at Warrensburg, but couldn’t close out the win.
“That’s kind of how they’ve been this year,” Squiers said. “They’ve had a lot of near misses, so that’s one of those teams when you get them down, you’re going to have to beat them. You’re going to have to go up and continue to hit balls to the floor.”