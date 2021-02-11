Loper volleyball finally to start playing games

The coaches, on the other hand, will have to look at the big picture, which changed when the NCAA canceled the national championship for this year.

“The girls are going to get out there and play their tails off. It’s probably our job as a coaching staff to keep a big picture perspective, knowing that when everything is going to count again that’s when there better be an NCAA Tournament again,” Squiers said.

Even though the games won’t count, Squiers said the coaching staff will learn a lot about the Lopers this spring, starting this weekend with Metropolitan State, which is already 5-0.

“Metro knew last year that this year and possibly next year’s team are going to be top five, make a run at the national title type teams,” Squiers said.

The Lopers also have a couple of matchups scheduled with Washburn, another team with national title aspirations that certainly has UNK in its sights.

While Squiers expects to learn a lot about his team, he already knows quite a bit. UNK returns all but one starter, All-American Julianne Jackson, from last year’s 39-1 team.