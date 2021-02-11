Loper volleyball finally to start playing games

KEARNEY — Finally, volleyball at the University of Nebraska at Kearney is back.
The Lopers will hit the road to play at Colorado-Colorado Springs at 8 p.m. tonight and Metropolitan State in Denver at noon Saturday.
“Oh, man. We’ve been practicing a long time, it feels,” UNK coach Rick Squiers said.
The Lopers have 16 scheduled matches with the MIAA Invitational April 16-17 and UNK will host the Central Region Invitational on April 23-24. UNK begins its MIAA slate Feb. 21 in Hays with matches against Emporia State and Newman University.
It’s been 14 months since the Lopers last played a match. In that one, they lost to Cal-State San Bernardino in the national championship.
The coronavirus pandemic wiped out last year’s spring practices as well as the traditional fall season. This unusual spring season, where the games will not count on any official records, has a limited number of competitive dates and will end abruptly without a national tournament.
Other rules will give coaches the opportunity to treat the matches like scrimmages.
“It will probably be 50-50. ... When the players get on the court, obviously they’re competitive and they’re going to play it just like they would under any other circumstances,” Squiers said.
The coaches, on the other hand, will have to look at the big picture, which changed when the NCAA canceled the national championship for this year.
“The girls are going to get out there and play their tails off. It’s probably our job as a coaching staff to keep a big picture perspective, knowing that when everything is going to count again that’s when there better be an NCAA Tournament again,” Squiers said.
Even though the games won’t count, Squiers said the coaching staff will learn a lot about the Lopers this spring, starting this weekend with Metropolitan State, which is already 5-0.
“Metro knew last year that this year and possibly next year’s team are going to be top five, make a run at the national title type teams,” Squiers said.
The Lopers also have a couple of matchups scheduled with Washburn, another team with national title aspirations that certainly has UNK in its sights.
While Squiers expects to learn a lot about his team, he already knows quite a bit. UNK returns all but one starter, All-American Julianne Jackson, from last year’s 39-1 team.
UNK is also without sophomore Kamryn Schuler, a part-time starter, who opted for remote learning this semester. In addition, Michaela Bartels hasn’t fully recovered from the knee injury she suffered in last year’s regional championship.
Squiers expects all of this spring’s roster will return for the fall. However, there are some academic issues to contend with. The squad has five seniors, among them his two daughters. Next fall will be Maddie’s sixth year of college. Anna, an occupational therapy major, is looking at graduate schools.
“There are scenarios where it will work out for her to come back and some that put her in a little more difficult situation. ... I do think she wants to play if it can be worked out, but we just don’t have all the information yet,” Rick said.
UNK will play its home opener March 12 against Northwest Missouri State, which is the start of a three-game homestand.
The feature event on the schedule is the Central Regional Invitational on April 23-24.
“We’ve got 10 teams pretty solid with another one pretty interested.” Squiers said.
The field includes Metro State, Washburn, St. Cloud State as well as a couple schools from the Greater American Conference and a couple from the Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference.
“It’s a pretty good field ... That would be a good wrap-up. Whether we’re up for all that, that’s another story,” Squiers said.
@HubSports_Buck