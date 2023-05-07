JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – Junior Wes Ferguson defended his 800-meter title, freshman Brianna Russell won the high jump, senior Brayden Sorensen broke his own school-record in the high jump and junior Ben Arens had another runner-up finish Sunday at the MIAA Outdoor Championships in Jefferson City, Missouri.

The three-day meet began Friday afternoon and wrapped up on Sunday evening. Both Loper teams finished eighth in the team standings. The men tallied 63.5 points and the women 52.

Top-ranked Pittsburg State (184.5) easily won the men's title with Northwest Missouri (137) got past the Gorilla women (133.5) to come in first.

Ferguson ran the 800 in 1 minute, 51.79 seconds to take the 800 gold with Central Missouri freshman Brian Mitei (1:52.13) the runner-up. Ferguson then anchored the fifth-place 4x400 relay team that had the fifth best time (3:13.82) in school-history. Junior Micah Swedberg, freshmen Conner Wells and Tyson Baker also were on the squad.

Earlier on Sunday, senior Luke Stuckey was runner-up in the 1,500 (3:49.12) and Arens ran a 15:14.84 to place second in the 5,000. Arens was the steeplechase runner-up on Saturday.

Sorensen was one of three jumpers to clear 7 feet, 1¾ in the high jump but was placed second on earlier misses. He still beat his school record of 7-1½ he reached at the 2021 NCAA Outdoor Championships.

Russell came in leading Division II in the high jump (5-9¼) and she promptly topped that by going 5-9¾ Sunday.

Saturday, UNK's Brynn Hirschfeld was second in the steeplechase with a time of 11:00.33 to record the fourth-best time in UNK history.