Loper track has top finishes, breaks school records at MIAA conference meet

MARYVILLE, Mo. — The University of Nebraska at Kearney men’s track and field teams finished second and the women were seventh at the MIAA Indoor Championships this weekend at Northwest Missouri State.

The Lopers had eight top-three finishes and broke two school records at the meet.

The Loper men tallied 97.5 points to finish second, its best finish at an MIAA indoor or outdoor meet. Pittsburg State won going away with 173 points. PSU also won the women’s team title with 119.5 points. UNK’s women scored 55 points.

UNK’s Wes Ferguson was involved in both school records, breaking his own mark at 800 meters with a 1:49.53 time and running on the 4x400 relay team.

Ferguson was a repeat winner in the 800 with teammates Cole Willis third (1:50.76), Seth Simonson fourth (1:51.22) and Luke Stuckey sixth (1:52.42). The performances rank 1-2-3-4 in UNK history.

The 4x400 relay team finished sixth with a 3:15.62. The group of Micah Swedberg, Ferguson, Jack Drahota and Willis ran 3:16.41 earlier this month to snap a 21-year-old school record.

Stuckey finished third in the mile.

Saturday, Brayden Sorensen repeated as high jump champion, clearing 6-feet, 11 inches, and sophomore Alex Goracke was third in the men’s weight throw (63-0 3/4).

The Loper women’s distance medley relay team broke the school record by nearly 10 seconds to place second. Destiny Reinke, Rebekah Roh, Baylee Alstrom and Maddie Bach ran an 11:58.81 to improve on the 12:08.58 turned in February 2020 by a team that included Reinke.

Placing third for the Lopers were freshman Mackenzie Smith in the weight throw (54-5 1/2) and sophomore and 2021 All-American Abby Everitt was third in the high jump (5-5 3/4).