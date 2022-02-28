 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Loper track has top finishes, breaks school records at MIAA conference meet

  • Updated
  • 0

MARYVILLE, Mo. — The University of Nebraska at Kearney men’s track and field teams finished second and the women were seventh at the MIAA Indoor Championships this weekend at Northwest Missouri State.

The Lopers had eight top-three finishes and broke two school records at the meet.

The Loper men tallied 97.5 points to finish second, its best finish at an MIAA indoor or outdoor meet. Pittsburg State won going away with 173 points. PSU also won the women’s team title with 119.5 points. UNK’s women scored 55 points.

UNK’s Wes Ferguson was involved in both school records, breaking his own mark at 800 meters with a 1:49.53 time and running on the 4x400 relay team.

Ferguson was a repeat winner in the 800 with teammates Cole Willis third (1:50.76), Seth Simonson fourth (1:51.22) and Luke Stuckey sixth (1:52.42). The performances rank 1-2-3-4 in UNK history.

The 4x400 relay team finished sixth with a 3:15.62. The group of Micah Swedberg, Ferguson, Jack Drahota and Willis ran 3:16.41 earlier this month to snap a 21-year-old school record.

People are also reading…

Stuckey finished third in the mile.

Saturday, Brayden Sorensen repeated as high jump champion, clearing 6-feet, 11 inches, and sophomore Alex Goracke was third in the men’s weight throw (63-0 3/4).

The Loper women’s distance medley relay team broke the school record by nearly 10 seconds to place second. Destiny Reinke, Rebekah Roh, Baylee Alstrom and Maddie Bach ran an 11:58.81 to improve on the 12:08.58 turned in February 2020 by a team that included Reinke.

Placing third for the Lopers were freshman Mackenzie Smith in the weight throw (54-5 1/2) and sophomore and 2021 All-American Abby Everitt was third in the high jump (5-5 3/4).

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

UNK men go out with another close loss

UNK men go out with another close loss

Missouri Western grabbed 18 offensive rebounds and got a huge effort from freshman wing Taye Fields to get past University of Nebraska at Kearney, 76-74, Friday night at the Health and Sports Center.

Effort there, but W escapes Lopers

Effort there, but W escapes Lopers

Again, the Lopers were right there, on the precipice of a major upset, locked in a tooth-and-nail battle with the two-time defending national champion Northwest Missouri Bearcats.

Lopers hit 11 treys on way to win over Griffs

Lopers hit 11 treys on way to win over Griffs

The University of Nebraska at Kearney women sunk 11 3-pointers, including a career-high six from forward Elisa Backes, to pull away from Missouri Western State, 75-64, Friday night at the Health & Sports Center.

Neil Piper, among the winningest active head women’s soccer coaches new head coach at UNK

Neil Piper, among the winningest active head women’s soccer coaches new head coach at UNK

One of the winningest active head coaches in NCAA Division II, Piper led the Texas A&M-Commerce program for the past 24 years (1998-21). During that time, he guided the Lions to four Lone Star Conference regular-season titles, four LSC Tournament titles and eight trips to the NCAA Tournament. That includes one Elite Eight (1999) appearance and three Sweet 16 trips (2008, 2014 and 2016).

UNK track team breaks more records

UNK track team breaks more records

The University of Nebraska at Kearney track and field team broke four school records this weekend at the Indoor Gorilla Classic and Ichabod Invitational.

Veteran coach takes over UNK soccer

Veteran coach takes over UNK soccer

Neil Piper, head women’s soccer coach at Texas A&M-Commerce the past 24 years, was introduced Thursday as the new head coach at the University of Nebraska at Kearney.

University of Nebraska at Kearney softball team goes 2-3 in Texas

University of Nebraska at Kearney softball team goes 2-3 in Texas

Colorado Christian scored three runs in the top of the seventh inning Sunday morning to upend the University of Nebraska at Kearney, 4-2, at Lubbock. With the loss, UNK went 2-3 in the three-day Visit Lubbock Collegiate Classic. The Lopers split doubleheaders Friday and Saturday.

Watch Now: Related Video

Surfers ride giant waves in Portugal's Nazare

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News