The University of Nebraska at Kearney track and field teams won four events at the K.T. Woodman Classic in Wichita, Kansas, and Jo Meaker Classic in Canyon, Texas.

At Canyon, UNK won both javelin competitions as freshman Rylan Basart had a career-best effort of 206 feet, 11 inches and junior Jaida McEwen throwing 137-9. Right behind them were teammates Evan Prohaska (198-8) and Hanna Stewart (125-3).

Redshirt freshman Lily Novacek won the hammer with a career-best toss of 180-2. Novacek then was third in the discus (135-5) on Saturday.

In the men's hammer, junior Alex Goracke was third (191-10) with junior Nicole Messbarger fourth in the 400 with a career-best 55.75 seconds.

In Wichita, Kearney senior Brayden Sorensen went 6-11¾ to lead a field of 34 high jumpers. In the pole vault, junior Alex Homan was runner up (15-9) redshirt sophomore Gabrielle Oborny (11-11¾) third.

On the track Friday, redshirt freshman Jordan Soto-Stopak ran a 17:38.56 to place fourth out of 55 in the 5,000. In the steeplechase, the Lopers had three in the top 11 lead by freshman Brynn Hirschfeld (11:21.34).

UNK hosts the Loper Invitational at Kearney High on Saturday.