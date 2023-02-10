KEARNEY — The University of Nebraska at Kearney women's tennis team picked up its fourth sweep of the year Friday morning at the Ernest Grundy Tennis Center in Kearney.

The Lopers (7-0), who are receiving votes in the Division II Top 25 poll, dispatched Colorado Mesa (1-3) to start a busy weekend. Central Region power Augustana and Cowley (Kan.) College, ranked No.2 in the junior college ranks, visit Sunday.

Against Mesa, UNK won all three doubles matches, allowing just six points along the way, then swept four singles matches.

Loper sophomore Narindra Ranaivo of Madagascar, ranked 20th in the region, won 6-0, 6-0 at No. 3 singles and Hastings sophomore Merci Hood (10-5) at No. 6 and Colombian junior Melisa Becerra (11-9) in the top spot won tie-breaking points to take their singles matches. Both dropped their first set before rallying. Becerra is the region's 12th-ranked singles player.

Augustana, also among those receiving Top 25 votes, faces the Lopers at 9:30 a.m. Sunday with the Cowley match set to begin at 2 p.m.