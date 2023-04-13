KEARNEY — The University of Nebraska at Kearney women’s team beat rival Fort Hays State, 6-1, Wednesday afternoon at Harmon Park in the regular-season finale for the Lopers (14-10, 4-4).

UNK will likely be the sixth seed in the MIAA Tournament April 21-23 in Edmond, Okla.

To beat the Tigers (7-13, 0-8) for an 11th straight time, UNK allowed just five combined points in doubles and won four singles matches in straight sets.

In preparation for the postseason, the Lopers changed up their doubles lineup as junior Jazmin Zamorano and sophomore Alexis Bernthal played in the No. 1 slot with sophomore Masha Hatouka and freshman Olivia Flood at No. 3. This is the first time those teams have played together this spring.

The No. 2 team of junior Melisa Becerra and Narindra Ranaivo moves to 3-0 in duals.

At No. 5 singles, Hatouka earned her 14th singles win (6-0, 6-0) with Zamorano getting win 15 at No. 2 (6-2, 6-0).

In the NCAA Central Region rankings released Wednesday, UNK remained in the sixth spot. The region receives six bids to the NCAA Tournament.