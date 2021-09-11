 Skip to main content
Loper sweeps of CSC, So. Nazarene set up showdown with undefeated West Texas
Loper sweeps of CSC, So. Nazarene set up showdown with undefeated West Texas

Volleyball

UNK’s Bailee Sterling reaches high to attack the ball during the Lopers’ win over Southwest Nazarene on Friday.

 Buck Mahoney, Kearney Hub

KEARNEY — The third-ranked University of Nebraska at Kearney volleyball team served up seven aces and hit an even .400 to sweep Chadron State 25-9, 25-17, 25-8 Friday night. Three players recorded double-digit kill totals in a 25-15, 25-20, 25-13 win over Southern Nazarene in the Rosella Meier Fall Classic in the Health & Sports Center.

Now 75-4 all-time against Chadron, UNK (7-0) was not only efficient offensively with 47 kills but was tough from the service line with four players registering at least one ace.

Sophomore outside Emersen Cyza had a team-best 12 kills and hit .417 with middle hitters Anna Squiers and Bailee Sterling combining for 15 kills, six blocks and a .481 hitting efficiency.

Things were a bit tougher against Southern Nazarene. UNK hit .252 and dug up 49 balls while limiting the Crimson Storm to a .056 attack percentage.

Squiers (12), Sami Mauch (10) and freshman outside Asha Regier (11) combined for 33 kills. UNK will play unbeaten West Texas A&M at 4 p.m. today (Saturday).

