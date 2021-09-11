Loper sweeps of CSC, So. Nazarene set up showdown with undefeated West Texas

KEARNEY — The third-ranked University of Nebraska at Kearney volleyball team served up seven aces and hit an even .400 to sweep Chadron State 25-9, 25-17, 25-8 Friday night. Three players recorded double-digit kill totals in a 25-15, 25-20, 25-13 win over Southern Nazarene in the Rosella Meier Fall Classic in the Health & Sports Center.

Now 75-4 all-time against Chadron, UNK (7-0) was not only efficient offensively with 47 kills but was tough from the service line with four players registering at least one ace.

Sophomore outside Emersen Cyza had a team-best 12 kills and hit .417 with middle hitters Anna Squiers and Bailee Sterling combining for 15 kills, six blocks and a .481 hitting efficiency.

Things were a bit tougher against Southern Nazarene. UNK hit .252 and dug up 49 balls while limiting the Crimson Storm to a .056 attack percentage.

Squiers (12), Sami Mauch (10) and freshman outside Asha Regier (11) combined for 33 kills. UNK will play unbeaten West Texas A&M at 4 p.m. today (Saturday).