Loper softball wins season openener against Mines in Texas

LUBBOCK, Texas — Senior first baseman Hailey Schaneman hit a three-run home run in the first inning, and sophomore catcher Katie Gosker had a two-run shot in the sixth, as the University of Nebraska at Kearney softball team won its season-opener Friday afternoon, 8-4, over Colorado School of Mines.
The game was part of the three-day Visit Lubbock (Texas) Collegiate Challenge. UNK lost to tourney host Lubbock Christian, 6-1, later Friday and faces former RMAC rivals Chadron State and Colorado-Colorado Springs on Sunday.
Against the Orediggers (0-5), UNK erased a 1-0 deficit as Schaneman delivered a one-out, three-run shot over the center field wall in the bottom of the first. An error and walk put two Lopers on before Schaneman, the cleanup hitter, stepped to the plate.
After Mines tied things up with single runs in the third and fourth innings, UNK busted things with a five-run sixth. Freshman shortstop/pitcher Sydney Thomason started the rally with a one-out double down the left-field line. That brought up Gosker, who had a team-high 10 home runs in 2021. She delivered a two-run shot to center.
For added measure UNK tacked on three more runs as senior right fielder Carlee Liesch singled to center with two out and the bases loaded.
Senior Hannah Ice earned the win in relief as she allowed one earned over 2 1/3 innings. Thomason got the save in her first collegiate pitching appearance as she coaxed Mines to line into a game-ending double play.
Lubbock Christian senior right-hander Taylor Franco improved to 3-0 blanking the Lopers over six innings.
She allowed just two hits and a walk while fanning four. Offensively, the Chaps were efficient as they scored six runs on five hits, three walks, a hit batter and three Loper errors.
For UNK, Liesch went 2 for 3 and pitcher Stacy Bott allowed no earned runs over the final two innings.