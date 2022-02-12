Loper softball wins season openener against Mines in Texas

LUBBOCK, Texas — Senior first baseman Hailey Schaneman hit a three-run home run in the first inning, and sophomore catcher Katie Gosker had a two-run shot in the sixth, as the University of Nebraska at Kearney softball team won its season-opener Friday afternoon, 8-4, over Colorado School of Mines.

The game was part of the three-day Visit Lubbock (Texas) Collegiate Challenge. UNK lost to tourney host Lubbock Christian, 6-1, later Friday and faces former RMAC rivals Chadron State and Colorado-Colorado Springs on Sunday.

Against the Orediggers (0-5), UNK erased a 1-0 deficit as Schaneman delivered a one-out, three-run shot over the center field wall in the bottom of the first. An error and walk put two Lopers on before Schaneman, the cleanup hitter, stepped to the plate.

After Mines tied things up with single runs in the third and fourth innings, UNK busted things with a five-run sixth. Freshman shortstop/pitcher Sydney Thomason started the rally with a one-out double down the left-field line. That brought up Gosker, who had a team-high 10 home runs in 2021. She delivered a two-run shot to center.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

For added measure UNK tacked on three more runs as senior right fielder Carlee Liesch singled to center with two out and the bases loaded.