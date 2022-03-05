 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Loper softball team loses two more 1-run games

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The University of Nebraska at Kearney softball team fell to Drury University, 1-0, and Northeastern State, 6-5, Friday at Springfield, Mo.

These games were part of the Drury Softball Classic. Due to weather, the tournament was moved up a day and the overall game schedule changed. UNK (5-11) faces William Jewell and NAIA Evangel (Mo.) University today (Saturday).

The Lopers are now 1-8 in games decided by two runs or less. The Drury Panthers (10-6) belted a walk-off homer in the bottom of the seventh to take the first game with Northeastern State (11-8) tallying an unearned run in its half of the sixth to pull out the win.

Lincoln senior Kelsey Goodban (3-4) tossed a complete game four-hitter in game one with DU cleanup hitter and junior catcher Gracie Thomas hitting her first long ball of the year to record the win. Six-two junior Kristina Bettis improved to 6-1 by tossing a one-hit complete game shutout. She fanned 14 Lopers but also walked five and hit a batter.

UNK left seven on base with Bettis getting a strikeout to end the first and an infield pop up to end the fourth. In both innings the Lopers had two on base. Lincoln senior right fielder Carlee Liesch had the lone hit with Goodban fanning four and walking only one.

In a wild second game, NSU got out to a 5-0 lead as second baseman and seven-hole hitter Carly Kelley belted a three-run shot in the third. UNK countered with a five spot in the bottom of the inning, highlighted by two-RBI hits from Lincoln senior second baseman Abbie Vodicka and California freshman shortstop Sydney Thomason.

However, NSU used a walk, infield error and sac fly to tally the game winner in the sixth. Senior Gail Young went the distance, throwing a five-hitter while fanning and walking five. The Lopers saw Thomason, Vodicka and Omaha sophomore outfielder Abbie Jo Gaube have two hits apiece.

