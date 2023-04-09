Freshman Faith Gaynor threw 5⅓ strong innings and junior lefty Madison Rosenthal recorded a save to help the University of Nebraska at Kearney upset 17th-ranked Washburn, 3-2, in the first game of a doubleheader Saturday in Topeka.

The Ichabods (31-9, 10-6) rebounded to take the nightcap, 7-0, as freshman lefty Sadie Walker fanned seven in six innings.

To stop a five-game losing streak to Washburn, the Lopers (14-24, 5-9) watched Gaynor (6-9) need just 65 pitches to get through the first 5⅓ innings. The California native issued just one walk and four hits while getting the Ichabods to ground out 11 times.

UNK moved ahead 2-0 in its half of the third on a two out, two-RBI double from Katie Gosker. Freshman Mary Chvatal added an insurance run in the sixth when she hit a sacrifice fly to center, scoring pinch runner Marisa Chamberlin.

Washburn struck for two in the bottom of the inning and had the tying run at second with one out. However, Rosenthal got a line out and strikeout to get out of the jam.

Washburn out-hit UNK 12-3 in the second game. The eight, nine and leadoff hitters combined to go 7 for 8 with six runs and three RBIs.

In the circle, Walker threw 100 pitches in improving to 5-3. She walked just one Loper with Gosker having a double.

Friday, UNK dropped a pair at Emporia State, 7-2 and 2-1.

Pitchers Josie Harrison and Gracie Rabe had strong outings for the Hornets (23-15, 5-7). Harrison allowed no runs and fanned eight in a seven-inning relief effort in the second game. Starter Sydney Righi was pulled early after walking two and issuing a wild pitch.

Freshman shortstop Mary Chvatal (2 for 3) paced the Lopers.

A fifth-inning rally accounted for all seven ESU runs in the first game. The first six batters reached safely, via five walks and a hit-by-pitch.