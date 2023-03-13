KEARNEY – Senior catcher Katie Gosker hit a walk-off single down the left field line and sophomore Sydney Thomason had another big day as the University of Nebraska at Kearney beat Missouri Western, 2-1, in the first game of a doubleheader Monday afternoon at Patriot Park.

The Lopers (12-14, 3-1) dropped the nightcap as the Griffons (12-5, 2-2) scored four unearned runs in the top of the first and hung on for a 4-2 win.

In the early contest, Thomason tossed a complete-game five-hitter, fanning six and walking just one. She didn't allow an earned run.

Thomason helped her own cause in the third with a deep shot over the left-center fence for her team-leading seventh home run of the spring.

The Griffs tied the score in the fifth, but in the seventh, with two on, Gosker fouled off four pitches to work things to a full count before smacking the ball down the line.

Roth and Thomason had RBIs in the third but UNK stranded seven. Loper junior lefty Madison Rosenthal struck out 10 in five innings of relief.

UNK heads to St. Joseph this weekend for the Missouri Western Invitational.