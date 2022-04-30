Loper softball loses double-header in Oklahoma; trip to MIAA tourney hangs in the balance

TAHLEQUAH, Okla. — Northeastern State senior Sydney Balderrama hit three home runs Friday to help the RiverHawks sweep a doubleheader from the University of Nebraska at Kearney, 4-2 and 9-5, in Tahlequah, Okla.

UNK (23-23 overall, 13-11 MIAA) can earn its first-ever trip to the eight-team MIAA Tournament three ways this weekend — with one win today (Saturday) at No. 6 Rogers State (41-9, 18-6); if Newman (18-26, 9-13) losses one game at Missouri Southern (24-21, 12-10); or if Pittsburg State (22-25, 4-18) or Missouri Southern go 0-4.

Newman swept UNK earlier this month to have the tie-breaker over the Lopers.

Senior left-handed pitcher Gail Young improved to 10-9 by throwing a complete game, six-hitter in the first game Friday. The two-time All-MIAA pick fanned seven and walked two.

Balderrama started her huge day with a home run in the bottom of the fourth to break a scoreless tie. UNK countered with small ball, using a bunt single, a sacrifice bunt, an opposite-field single and another single to tie things up in the fifth. However, Young got out of a jam thanks to a fielder’s choice and fly out.

After Northeastern State (26-23, 14-10) used a double to move ahead by a run in the sixth, the Lopers got a dramatic two-out solo homer from freshman designated player Lyndsey Roth in the seventh, her eighth home run of the season.

However, Balderrama struck again, hitting her eighth homer of the year with one down in the bottom of the inning. She finished 2 for 4 with two runs and three RBIs. The Lopers were paced by Roth (2 for 4) and Blair junior catcher Katie Gosker (2 for 2, one walk).

Balderrama was at it again in her next at -bat, hitting a two-run shot as part of a five-run first. She finished this game 2 for 3 with leadoff hitter Rhomie Bradshaw 3 for 4 with two runs.

UNK tried to come back, scoring three in the fifth and two more in the sixth. Freshman Sydney Thomason and sophomore Abbie Jo Gaube had two hits with Thomason belting her fifth homer of the year in the fifth.