Loper softball increases win streak, longest in 18 years

ST. JOSEPH, Mo. — The University of Nebraska at Kearney softball team ran its win streak to nine games, its longest in 18 years, as it won four weekend games at the Fairfield Inn & Suites Classic in St. Joseph, Mo.

Sunday, the Lopers edged Bemidji (Minn.) State, 7-6, and Upper Iowa, 3-2.

UNK (12-12) broke a 1-1 tie with Upper Iowa in the top of the fifth when freshman leadoff hitter Lyndsey Roth belted a two-out, two-run homer to right center. It was her fifth home run of the year.

The Peacocks answered with one run in the sixth but couldn’t tie the game.

UNK’s Madison Rosenthal earned the win by throwing the first four innings, striking out five and allowing two earned runs on six hits. Hannah Ice threw two scoreless innings with sophomore Stacy Bott working a scoreless seventh to pick up a rare save.

Against Bemidji, The Lopers erased a 2-0 lead by scoring five times in the bottom of the second. The big inning featured a two-run double by Roth and a two-run single from Hailey Schaneman. Freshman Sydney Thomason was 3 for 4 with two RBI’s.

BSU battled back to tie the score at 6-6 in the fifth but UNK responded as senior second baseman Abbie Vodicka delivered an RBI single to center with one out in the bottom of the fifth.

Bott threw 2 1/3 scoreless innings of relief to earn the win.

Saturday, UNK pounded out 24 hits while beating Wisconsin-Parkside 13-0 and Upper Iowa 9-3.

The Lopers collected 13 hits in the five-inning win over the Beavers.

Five Lopers had two hits, including Vodicka, who was 2 for 3 and belted a two-run home run, her first of the year. Bri Healy went 2 for 4, driving in three, and Thomason finished 2 for 3 with three RBIs.

Ice improved to 2-1 by fanning and allowing three hits.

UNK had 11 hits against the Peacocks and erased an early 2-0 deficit. The Lopers tallied three in the bottom of the first and erupted for five in the fifth.

Senior Carlee Liesch led the offense going 4 for 4 with two RBIs. Thomason was 3 for 4.

Lincoln senior pitcher Kelly Goodban improved her record to 6-4, tossing her fourth complete game. She struck out 11, one off her career-best effort. She allowed five hits and two earned runs.

After playing their first 26 games away from home, the Lopers will play their home opener Saturday against Fort Hays State. First pitch for the double header at Patriot Park is set for 1 p.m.