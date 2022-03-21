 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Loper softball increases win streak, longest in 18 years

  • 0

ST. JOSEPH, Mo. — The University of Nebraska at Kearney softball team ran its win streak to nine games, its longest in 18 years, as it won four weekend games at the Fairfield Inn & Suites Classic in St. Joseph, Mo.

Sunday, the Lopers edged Bemidji (Minn.) State, 7-6, and Upper Iowa, 3-2.

UNK (12-12) broke a 1-1 tie with Upper Iowa in the top of the fifth when freshman leadoff hitter Lyndsey Roth belted a two-out, two-run homer to right center. It was her fifth home run of the year.

The Peacocks answered with one run in the sixth but couldn’t tie the game.

UNK’s Madison Rosenthal earned the win by throwing the first four innings, striking out five and allowing two earned runs on six hits. Hannah Ice threw two scoreless innings with sophomore Stacy Bott working a scoreless seventh to pick up a rare save.

Against Bemidji, The Lopers erased a 2-0 lead by scoring five times in the bottom of the second. The big inning featured a two-run double by Roth and a two-run single from Hailey Schaneman. Freshman Sydney Thomason was 3 for 4 with two RBI’s.

People are also reading…

BSU battled back to tie the score at 6-6 in the fifth but UNK responded as senior second baseman Abbie Vodicka delivered an RBI single to center with one out in the bottom of the fifth.

Bott threw 2 1/3 scoreless innings of relief to earn the win.

Saturday, UNK pounded out 24 hits while beating Wisconsin-Parkside 13-0 and Upper Iowa 9-3.

The Lopers collected 13 hits in the five-inning win over the Beavers.

Five Lopers had two hits, including Vodicka, who was 2 for 3 and belted a two-run home run, her first of the year. Bri Healy went 2 for 4, driving in three, and Thomason finished 2 for 3 with three RBIs.

Ice improved to 2-1 by fanning and allowing three hits.

UNK had 11 hits against the Peacocks and erased an early 2-0 deficit. The Lopers tallied three in the bottom of the first and erupted for five in the fifth.

Senior Carlee Liesch led the offense going 4 for 4 with two RBIs. Thomason was 3 for 4.

Lincoln senior pitcher Kelly Goodban improved her record to 6-4, tossing her fourth complete game. She struck out 11, one off her career-best effort. She allowed five hits and two earned runs.

After playing their first 26 games away from home, the Lopers will play their home opener Saturday against Fort Hays State. First pitch for the double header at Patriot Park is set for 1 p.m.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

UNK’s Ferguson wins 800 at nationals

UNK’s Ferguson wins 800 at nationals

University of Nebraska at Kearney’s Wes Ferguson used a strong last lap to turn in a 1-minute, 50.05-second run to win the 800-meter gold medal at the NCAA Division II National Indoor Track and Field Championships Saturday night at Pittsburg.

UNK’s NCAA Tourney stay ends with loss to Griffons

UNK’s NCAA Tourney stay ends with loss to Griffons

 The Missouri Western State Griffons had two starters and two reserves score in double figures to down the University of Nebraska at Kearney, 72-59, in NCAA Division II Women’s Basketball Tournament second-round game Saturday night at Hays.

UNK golfers, Thiele second in Arizona

UNK golfers, Thiele second in Arizona

The University of Nebraska at Kearney women’s golf team shot a 36-hole total of 635 to place second at the Southwest Minnesota State Spring Invitational in Litchfield Park, Ariz.

Watch Now: Related Video

Olympic gold medalist Suni Lee suffering from 'imposter syndrome'

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News