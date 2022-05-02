Loper softball headed to the 'Ship' for the first time in MIAA

CLAREMORE, Okla. — The University of Nebraska at Kearney softball team will make its first-ever appearance in the MIAA Championship Tournament Wednesday in Edmond, Oklahoma.

The Lopers (23-25) will be the seventh seed in the eight-team tournament, facing Central Oklahoma in the first round of the double-elimination tournament.

UNK qualified for the tournament despite losing a double-header Saturday at Rogers State (43-9, 20-6). The Hillcats, No. 6 in the national ratings, finished the regular season 16-0 at home.

Senior Andrea Morales threw a no-hitter in the first game then picked up the win in the second game in Claremore as the Hillcats won 6-2.

Morales moved to 25-3, striking out 15 while allowing only one baserunner; UNK freshman Sydney Thomason, who walked in the first inning.

UNK took a 2-0 lead in the second game as senior Carlee Liesch had an RBI double in the first and sophomore third baseman Avery Wood hitting a solo home run in the second.

However, Morales came in and promptly struck out 10 in five innings of relief. She gave up a hit to Omaha sophomore Abbie Jo Gaube in the fourth.