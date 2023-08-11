KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Three-time defending champion Central Missouri has been picked to win another women's soccer championship in the MIAA preseason coaches’ poll.

UCM has won 13 of the last 15 regular-season titles including the last three. The Jennies tallied 119 points and the majority first-place votes in the poll. Last season, UCM went 9-1-1 against MIAA opponents and finished 19-2-2 overall.

UNK, which went 0-15-3 (0-9-2 MIAA) tallied 22 points to come in ahead of Newman University and rank just behind Missouri Southern. Second-year head coach Rob Breton has a roster that features 18 returners and eight newcomers.

The returning All-MIAA honorees are Cammie Davis (Wichita, Kan.), Raegan Downham (Cheyenne, Wyo.), Lily Engeman (Olathe, Kan.) and Dolcie Hanlon (Fruita, Colo.)/

Emporia State was tabbed second with 109 points and two first-place selections. The Hornets finished second in the league last season with a record of 7-1-3.

In post season play, Emporia State defeated UCM, 1-0, in the 2022 NCAA Central Region semifinals to advance to the regional championship match where they suffered a loss in a penalty kick shootout to Bemidji (Minn.) State.

UNK begins fall camp Monday, working out twice daily (9:30-11 a.m. and 5:30-7 p.m.) before school begins on Aug. 21. The team hosts Hastings at 3 p.m. Aug. 20, and Augustana at noon Aug. 26 in home exhibition scrimmages before the regular season starts on Sept. 2 in Oklahoma.

MIAA Women's Soccer Preseason Coaches’ Poll: First-place votes in parentheses) 1, Central Missouri (9) 119. 2, Emporia State (2) 109. 3, Northwest Missouri State (1) 103. 4, Fort Hays State 87. 5, Central Oklahoma 85. 6, Washburn 66. 7, Northeastern State 60. 8, Missouri Western State 51. 9. Rogers State 40. 10, Missouri Southern State 25. 11, Nebraska-Kearney 22. 12, Newman 18.