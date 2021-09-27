 Skip to main content
Loper soccer loses in season opener to Washburn
TOPEKA, Kan. — Six players scored to help the Washburn Ichabods down the University of Nebraska at Kearney, 6-1, Sunday afternoon at Topeka.

This was the MIAA opener for both. The ’Bods, who beat UNK 2-0 last Friday at Cope Stadium, improve to 5-1-1 while the Lopers fall to 1-7-0.

For the second straight contest UNK kept things scoreless during the first 30 minutes and had the Washburn defense was on its heels as the Lopers had four shots on goal during the first 25 minutes.

Washburn’s Olivia Harriger broke the scoring drought at 31:16 and the Ichabodsthen scored six and 11 minutes later to lead by three at halftime.

Senior Perla Navarro scored for the Lopers in the 70th minute to avoid the shoutout. UNK finished iwth seven shots on goal with Navarro taking two. Sophomore Cammie Davis had one on goal plus two more that went wide.

