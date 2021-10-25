Loper soccer gets shut out by Rogers State

CLAREMORE, Okla. — The Rogers State Hillcats scored in the 14th and 64th minutes to down Nebraska-Kearney, 2-0, Sunday afternoon at Claremore.

Junior Kori Watters took a pass from freshman Libby Doyle to score just 14 minutes into the action. It marked the fourth goal of the year for Watters and the second assist for Doyle.

In the second half, freshman Vanessa Gonzales took a pass from freshman Ashton Shepperson and scored at 64:26. Gonzales now leads Rogers State (8-7-1, 3-6-0 MIAA) in goals (six) and points (13).

UNK redshirt freshman keeper Emery Mounce ended the day with eight saves.

The Lopers (2-14, 1-8) close out the season by hosting Fort Hays State at 6 p.m. Friday and nationally ranked Emporia State on Sunday.