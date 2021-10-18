Loper soccer downed by ranked Central Missouri

KEARNEY — The 17th-ranked Central Missouri Jennies used three second-half goals to defeat University of Nebraska at Kearney, 4-1, Sunday afternoon in Warrensburg, Mo.

A longtime women’s soccer power in the MIAA, UCM improves to 12-1-1 (6-0-1), which includes a 10-game unbeaten streak.

UCM freshman Lexi Ruf tallied her first collegiate goal 5 minutes into the match.

Redshirt freshman Emery Mounce came off the injured list to get the start in goal for UNK and she recorded two saves right after the goal. The Loper defense then buckled down and kept the deficit at one for the next 48 minutes.

UNK, which lost a game on an own goal last weekend, got a bit of pay back as the Jennies scored on themselves in the 53rd minute. Senior Bridget Barker lined up for a free kick on the right wing and her shot came flying in to the UCM box.

A Jennies defender tried to head it out but, instead, it went backward for a goal.

The Jennies quickly stopped thoughts of an upset when junior Kassie Newsom tallied her MIAA-best 14th goal in the 57th minute with freshman Jordan Austin adding another 11 minutes later. For good measure UCM added another goal at 74:03.