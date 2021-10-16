Loper soccer downed by Missouri Southern

JOPLIN, Mo. — Sophomore reserve Ella Durocher scored right before halftime and then senior Tayler Ohu scored with four minutes left to help Missouri Southern defeat University of Nebraska at Kearney, 2-0, Friday night in Joplin.

Redshirt freshman keeper Eden Miura made her second collegiate start for UNK and recorded four saves before Durocher tallied her third goal of the year. After a goal kick, the Lions (3-8-2, 2-4-0) countered and kept possession on the UNK side of the field. Freshman Braylee Childers poked a pass to Durocher who found the right corner of the net.

UNK (2-11-0, 1-5-0) was on the move early but Lions’ keeper Riley Laver stopped a shot taken by senior Bridget Barker with the Lion defense blocking shots taken by senior Kylee Moore and redshirt sophomore Ariella Mesa.

The Lopers then had four corners in the second half but couldn’t capitalize. Laver ended the night with six saves with Miura at 10.