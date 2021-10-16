 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Loper soccer downed by Missouri Southern
0 Comments
top story

Loper soccer downed by Missouri Southern

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

JOPLIN, Mo. — Sophomore reserve Ella Durocher scored right before halftime and then senior Tayler Ohu scored with four minutes left to help Missouri Southern defeat University of Nebraska at Kearney, 2-0, Friday night in Joplin.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Redshirt freshman keeper Eden Miura made her second collegiate start for UNK and recorded four saves before Durocher tallied her third goal of the year. After a goal kick, the Lions (3-8-2, 2-4-0) countered and kept possession on the UNK side of the field. Freshman Braylee Childers poked a pass to Durocher who found the right corner of the net.

UNK (2-11-0, 1-5-0) was on the move early but Lions’ keeper Riley Laver stopped a shot taken by senior Bridget Barker with the Lion defense blocking shots taken by senior Kylee Moore and redshirt sophomore Ariella Mesa.

The Lopers then had four corners in the second half but couldn’t capitalize. Laver ended the night with six saves with Miura at 10.

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

NFL Week 6 Market: Will weather be a factor?

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Central Missouri prevails in tight match with Lopers
Unk

Central Missouri prevails in tight match with Lopers

Fifth-ranked Central Missouri hit .285, had 14 team blocks and used back-to-back aces down the stretch to rally past 14th-ranked University of Nebraska at Kearney 19-25, 26-28, 25-16, 26-24, 16-14 Friday night in Warrensburg.

Northwest Missouri soccer team gets OT win
Unk

Northwest Missouri soccer team gets OT win

The Lopers were the aggressor in the early going, getting three shots off in the first eight minutes. However, Northwest keeper Grace Goetsch recorded a couple of saves to keep things tied.

Another MIAA Saturday showdown
Unk

Another MIAA Saturday showdown

The rest of the season for the Lopers starts at 2 p.m. today (Saturday) when Missouri Western visits Ron and Carol Cope Stadium at Foster Field.

UNK golfers seventh at Region Preview
Unk

UNK golfers seventh at Region Preview

The University of Nebraska at Kearney women’s golf team shot a 36-hole total of 608 to finish seventh out of 19 teams Monday at the Central Region Preview at Hot Springs.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News