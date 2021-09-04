Loper runners win UNK Invitational

KEARNEY — The University of Nebraska at Kearney cross country teams won the season-opening UNK Invitational Friday night at Meadowlark Hills Golf Course.

The 27th-ranked men had three of the top five finishers and there was a herd of Lopers placing seventh through 13th to finish with 26 points. Fort Hays State (51) was second with Northwest (Kansas) Tech (61) a close third and Peru State (115) fourth.

On the women’s side UNK almost tallied a perfect score as five of the first six finishers and 10 of the first 15 wore blue to give UNK 18 points. Fort Hays followed with 39 points then Peru with 85.

Senior Zoe Ritz, in her first official cross country race in almost two years, paced the field covering the four kilometers in 14 minutes, 44.10 seconds. Senior Maddie Bach was eight seconds back in second and freshman Grace Bonsall finished fourth (14:57.60).

Gonzaga transfer and redshirt freshman Myles Bach (18:10.00) used a late push to come in second for the men’s race. Robbie Schmidt of Fort Hays won the six-kilometer race in 18:05.30.

Also scoring for the Loper men were redshirt sophomore Ben Arens (4th/18:14.40), junior Luke Stuckey (5th/18:14.70) with junior Eli Frasher (7th) and Holdrege junior Gavin Klein (8th) both turning in an even 18:54.