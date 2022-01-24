Loper runners break their own records at Northwest Missouri meet

MARYVILLE, Mo. — University of Nebraska at Kearney runners Myles Bach and Wes Ferguson broke their own school records Saturday at the Northwest Open in Maryville.

Bach turned in an 8-minute, 14.46-second 3,000-meter run to finish second in a field of 47 and Ferguson helped UNK go 1-2-3 in the 800, winning with a 1:50.00 time, topping the 1:50.60 he had last February. Bach’s time was three seconds faster than his mark last weekend at Nebraska.

Cole Willis and Max Lindgren were second and third, respectively, in the 800 with the 1:51.76 turned in by Willis pushing him up six spots to fourth on the school all-time list.

Other winners for the Lopers were Cassidy Snyder in the women’s shot put (44-2) and Micah Swedburg in the men’s 400 (48.16).