Loper runners beat Huskers, Blue Jays

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — The University of Nebraska at Kearney men's cross country team finished third Friday in the Augustana Twilight in Sioux Falls, S.D., beating the Nebraska Cornhuskers and Creighton Bluejays.

The Lopers, led by Ainsworth junior Ben Arens, finished with 90 points, trailing only South Dakota State (24) and Augustana (80). Nebraska (128) and Creighton (221) finished sixth and seventh in the 32-team field.

In the women's race, UNK (112 points) finished fourth behind South Dakota State (84), Nebraska (97) and Minnesota State (98). Nebraska-Omaha (159) and Creighton (176) were sixth and seventh in a field of 28 teams.

Arens placed fifth in the men's race, covering the 4-mile course in 19 minutes, 26:50 seconds. Loper sophomore Myles Bach was eighth, while senior Luke Stuckey was 23rd, sophomore Brent Schoenofer was 28th and freshman Evan Caudy was 30th.

Ben Olson of South Dakota State was the individual winner with a time of 19:08.21.

For the Loper women, sophomore Grace Bonsall finished eighth, running the 5-kilometer course in 18:06.30. Nebraska's Alea Hardie won the race in 17:00.37.

UNK sophomores Mara Hemmer finished 20th and Elizabeth Polk was 22nd. Freshman Lexi Liess was 27th.

UNK heads to Lincoln on Sept. 17 for the annual Greeno/Dirksen Invitational.