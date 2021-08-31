Loper offense loaded, running game ready to fire

“If you look at the ’19 season, and the ’20 season and the maybe the ’18 season, it’s just that we were so stinking deep at running back. ... We knew that we needed to get our best players on the field so we had an opportunity (for Jackson) out on the slot,” UNK coach Josh Lynn said. “Our whole goal all along was to get him to the running back spot.”

It’s still a crowded field. Sealey and Joe Stiffend started at running back in the two games last year and Cearns showed his skill by dashing 67 yards for a touchdown on his first carry against Chadron State.

“We’ve got a good stable of running backs,” Lynn said.

They also have the most electrifying player on the team in the other backfield spot — quarterback T.J. Davis, who was voted the MIAA’s top newcomer in 2019.

Lynn says Davis is “one of the most dynamic quarterbacks in Division II. I really do believe that.”

Davis ran for 1,034 yards and 16 touchdowns in 2019 and 343 yards and seven touchdowns in last year’s two games.

He will have a veteran offensive line to work behind.