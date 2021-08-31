Loper offense loaded, running game ready to fire

KEARNEY — Opponents facing the University of Nebraska at Kearney football team know they have one task.
Slow the Lopers’ running game.
So far, no luck.
Even though UNK played just two games last year, the Lopers’ 414 rushing yards per game led all of Division II.
And they accomplished that with nearly an entire rollover in the running back position. Gone from 2019, the last full season, are speedy running backs David Goodwin (1,043 yards, 8 TD) and Darrius Webb (936 yards, 10 TD).
But senior Dayton Sealey (705 yds, 3 TDs) doesn’t see a drop-off as the Lopers prepare for their season opener Thursday night at Foster Field.
“I think we’re deeper than we’ve ever been,” he said. “We have a lot of guys back there who can run the ball and we have a lot of guys who can block.”
And they might even be faster than Goodwin and Webb.
“I think we picked up right where we left off. Damian (Cearns) is just as fast and Montrez (Jackson) might be the fastest guy on the team,” he said.
Jackson, an electrifying receiver, has made the switch to running back, his natural position, in an effort to get him more touches.
“If you look at the ’19 season, and the ’20 season and the maybe the ’18 season, it’s just that we were so stinking deep at running back. ... We knew that we needed to get our best players on the field so we had an opportunity (for Jackson) out on the slot,” UNK coach Josh Lynn said. “Our whole goal all along was to get him to the running back spot.”
It’s still a crowded field. Sealey and Joe Stiffend started at running back in the two games last year and Cearns showed his skill by dashing 67 yards for a touchdown on his first carry against Chadron State.
“We’ve got a good stable of running backs,” Lynn said.
They also have the most electrifying player on the team in the other backfield spot — quarterback T.J. Davis, who was voted the MIAA’s top newcomer in 2019.
Lynn says Davis is “one of the most dynamic quarterbacks in Division II. I really do believe that.”
Davis ran for 1,034 yards and 16 touchdowns in 2019 and 343 yards and seven touchdowns in last year’s two games.
He will have a veteran offensive line to work behind.
The Lopers return two all-conference tackles, Corey Hoelck and Kooper Reece, and have added Hunter Hayes, who was honorable mention All-MIAA as freshman at Fort Hays State.
Guard Matt Krzysztalowicz and center Jacob Browne have played “a ton of football,” Lynn said, and they know the offense.
Wide receiver might be one spot where the Lopers are thin. Michael Koch, who had a good season in 2019 before getting hurt, caught two passes last year. Xavier Delk has been a 2-year starter “and has really maybe came along further than anybody else in our offense,” Lynn said.
The other position on offense is H-back where Kyler Van Housen has been a 3-year starter even though few know that.
“Here’s a great stat on Kyler. Kyler’s been a three-year starter for us at H-back ... and he has one catch for 12 yards. What I’m saying is he’s a role guy. He’s a machine blocking. He’s just really good at what we ask him to do,” Lynn said.
UNK opens its season at 7 p.m. Thursday when they host Missouri Southern.
