Loper men rally from behind to beat Rogers State

KEARNEY — Roughly 14 minutes into Saturday’s game with Rogers State, things didn’t look good for the University of Nebraska at Kearney.
The Lopers hadn’t led at any point in the first half, their offense was inconsistent and the Hillcats had opened a double-digit lead, 30-19.
Jump ahead 20 minutes, and it was the Lopers with a double-digit lead and coasting to a 68-58 victory at the UNK Health and Sports Center.
The rescue mission started with a couple of baskets by Winston Cook, then a 3-pointer by Parker Badding. A buzzer-beating 3-pointer by David Simental pulled the Lopers within two at halftime, 33-31.
“The first half, obviously, things didn’t go our way for most of it,” UNK coach Kevin Lofton said. “We found a way to get a couple baskets to go in. And (Simental) definitely gave us a shot in intensity going into halftime.
“Then, coming out, we just buckled down defensively and I thought we did a better job of cutting with our offense in the second half. We were able to to get guys free on our cuts and get some easy layups.”
Badding led the comeback with 16 points while Simental netted 14. Austin Luger also did his part with 13 points and 11 rebounds. Six of his rebounds came under the offensive glass, which led to UNK’s 14-6 advantage in second-chance points.
“That was the Austin we saw last year, and it wasn’t because he was getting a bunch of threes. He got big-time rebounds today and he got a couple to go around the basket. When you work hard like that, you’re cutting hard, you’re fighting like that to go get boards, they tend to find you and he found a lot of them today that saved us to be honest,” Lofton said.
Darrian Nebeker got to 11 rebounds, too, all on the defensive end, and he scored nine points.
Rogers State (14-9 overall, 8-9 MIAA) had two players in double figures; Tylan Dean with 11 and Devin Pullum with 10.
“We knew they’re good. They beat us by 14 at their place,” Lofton said. “We knew it wasn’t going to be easy so when they got us down 11, we said, ‘Hey, let’s get it below five going in halftime’ and we went in down two. Then coming out, our guys just just refused to lose. They got down and guarded and did a good job of getting out and taking away the three when we needed to.”
UNK (10-14, 6-12) stayed in the chase for a spot in the MIAA Tournament. The Lopers are in 11th place in the conference standings with four games to play. Ten teams will advance to the conference tournament.