Loper men rally from behind to beat Rogers State

“That was the Austin we saw last year, and it wasn’t because he was getting a bunch of threes. He got big-time rebounds today and he got a couple to go around the basket. When you work hard like that, you’re cutting hard, you’re fighting like that to go get boards, they tend to find you and he found a lot of them today that saved us to be honest,” Lofton said.

Darrian Nebeker got to 11 rebounds, too, all on the defensive end, and he scored nine points.

Rogers State (14-9 overall, 8-9 MIAA) had two players in double figures; Tylan Dean with 11 and Devin Pullum with 10.

“We knew they’re good. They beat us by 14 at their place,” Lofton said. “We knew it wasn’t going to be easy so when they got us down 11, we said, ‘Hey, let’s get it below five going in halftime’ and we went in down two. Then coming out, our guys just just refused to lose. They got down and guarded and did a good job of getting out and taking away the three when we needed to.”

UNK (10-14, 6-12) stayed in the chase for a spot in the MIAA Tournament. The Lopers are in 11th place in the conference standings with four games to play. Ten teams will advance to the conference tournament.