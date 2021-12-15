Loper men pour in 105 points in win over Sterling College

KEARNEY — It was more than a scrimmage, and it accomplished more than a practice.
When the University of Nebraska at Kearney added Sterling College to its basketball schedule only a couple days ago, coach Kevin Lofton was hoping for a chance to work out some issues, and that was before the 64-46 loss to Fort Hays State on Saturday. With a second-half rallies of 14 and 10 points, and 8-of-13 shooting beyond the three-point line, the Lopers pulled away for a 105-69 Tuesday night at the UNK Health and Sports Center.
“Obviously we did not play very well at Hays. They handled us pretty well. ... We needed to bounce back, try to get a little conference and get going in the right direction,” Lofton said.
The Lopers wandered around a bit before finding the downhill path. Sterling, which came into the game with a 2-13 record, quickly found the range from beyond the arc, making 6 of 13 long-range shots in the first half. That firepower had the Panthers tied with the Lopers with six minutes left before intermission.
By then, UNK had a seven-point lead. With the 14-0 run early in the second half, the bulge grew to 60-42. A 7-0 run came two minutes later and UNK led by 20 or more the rest of the way.
Three-pointers played a key role in each Loper run. Eight of the 10 threes UNK made came in the second half and they came from six players. All 10 players scored with Winston Cook coming off the bench to set the pace with 22 points. Darrian Nebeker added 21 and Matt Brien and Sean Evans had 15 each.
“It’s nice to see Darrian continue to step up and playing at that level. He’s been playing pretty consistently,” Lofton said. “And it was nice to see Matt Brien come in off the bench and really give us a spark. Hopefully, moving forward, he can do that
“Then Winston Cook, he’s played twice in the last four games at a really high level. ... If he could consistently do that would really be good for us.”
Brien had a double double, grabbing 10 rebounds to go with his 15 points. He also handed out a team-high six assists.
The 105 points is the most scored by the Lopers since putting up 108 versus Midland in 2016.
UNK had a 41-24 rebounding advantage and outscored Sterling 56-28 in the paint 46-23 from the bench and 26-2 off turnovers.
The Lopers also shot 60 percent from the floor.
Sterling, after shooting 50 percent from beyond the arc, finished 9 of 22 (.409). Eleven players scored led by Colby Baker with 13.
UNK returns to action Friday night, playing host to Newman University in an MIAA came slated to start at 7:30 p.m. Sunday afternoon, the Lopers play Central Oklahoma at 3 p.m.