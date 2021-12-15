Loper men pour in 105 points in win over Sterling College

KEARNEY — It was more than a scrimmage, and it accomplished more than a practice.

When the University of Nebraska at Kearney added Sterling College to its basketball schedule only a couple days ago, coach Kevin Lofton was hoping for a chance to work out some issues, and that was before the 64-46 loss to Fort Hays State on Saturday. With a second-half rallies of 14 and 10 points, and 8-of-13 shooting beyond the three-point line, the Lopers pulled away for a 105-69 Tuesday night at the UNK Health and Sports Center.

“Obviously we did not play very well at Hays. They handled us pretty well. ... We needed to bounce back, try to get a little conference and get going in the right direction,” Lofton said.

The Lopers wandered around a bit before finding the downhill path. Sterling, which came into the game with a 2-13 record, quickly found the range from beyond the arc, making 6 of 13 long-range shots in the first half. That firepower had the Panthers tied with the Lopers with six minutes left before intermission.

By then, UNK had a seven-point lead. With the 14-0 run early in the second half, the bulge grew to 60-42. A 7-0 run came two minutes later and UNK led by 20 or more the rest of the way.