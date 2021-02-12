Loper men keep tournament hopes alive with OT win

TALHEQUAH, Okla. — Junior Darrian Nebeker scored a season-high 23 points and redshirt sophomore Cedric Johnson made four free throws in the final 23 seconds of overtime to help the University of Nebraska at Kearney grind out a 76-72 win over Northeastern State Thursday at Tahlequah.
The Lopers (7-10) keep their MIAA Tournament chances alive while sweeping the season series from the RiverHawks (2-13). Seven teams in the MIAA currently have between seven and nine wins.
Neither team held a lead bigger than eight points as the game was tied 15 times and had 14 lead changes. UNK is now 7-6 in contests decided by 10 points or fewer thanks to some good free-throw shooting and a couple of fortunate late-game calls.
UNK’s final four points in regulation came at the line and helped erase a 63-61 deficit with 3:18 left. After misfiring on two shots, UNK got another offensive rebound that led to Nebeker tying things at 63 at the 1:01 mark. NSU went to Trey Sampson, who had a team-leading 20 points, to regain the lead, only to see Nebeker go to the line with 15 seconds left. The RiverHawks struggled to keep him away from the basket as he drew five fouls and made seven free throws.
“That’s what (Darrian) looked like on tape when we recruited him and what he looked like the first two games. He came alive last Saturday vs. Newman and has been a beast in practice this week. It carried over to tonight,” UNK head coach Kevin Lofton said on the KRVN radio postgame show.
Nebeker hit both free throws and then NSU turned the ball over along the Loper baseline with two seconds left.
The Loper momentum continued in the extra five minutes as they opened up a 72-67 lead after a Nebeker layup. However, the RiverHawks countered with a three from the left wing, a defensive stop and a fast-break layup.
That all set up a wild final 23 seconds where UNK lost the ball in trying to set up a final shot. The ball rolled to the sidelines when several players dove for it. NSU’s Troy Locke eventually was called for fouling Johnson who hit the subsequent free throws.
NSU had a chance to tie or win the game but a shot in the lane was well short and then another loose ball situation occurred. While the RiverHawks got it they also called timeout and had none left. That led to a technical foul and two more Johnson shots from the line.
Nebeker made 9 of 18 shots and 5 of 7 free throws He also had six rebounds and three steals. Forward Austin Luger had 21 of his 23 points after halftime and Johnson finished with his first career double-double with 15 points and 14 rebounds.
UNK heads to Rogers State on Saturday evening. The Hillcats (8-9) beat Fort Hays State, 69-66, Thursday night.