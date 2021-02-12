Loper men keep tournament hopes alive with OT win

TALHEQUAH, Okla. — Junior Darrian Nebeker scored a season-high 23 points and redshirt sophomore Cedric Johnson made four free throws in the final 23 seconds of overtime to help the University of Nebraska at Kearney grind out a 76-72 win over Northeastern State Thursday at Tahlequah.

The Lopers (7-10) keep their MIAA Tournament chances alive while sweeping the season series from the RiverHawks (2-13). Seven teams in the MIAA currently have between seven and nine wins.

Neither team held a lead bigger than eight points as the game was tied 15 times and had 14 lead changes. UNK is now 7-6 in contests decided by 10 points or fewer thanks to some good free-throw shooting and a couple of fortunate late-game calls.

UNK’s final four points in regulation came at the line and helped erase a 63-61 deficit with 3:18 left. After misfiring on two shots, UNK got another offensive rebound that led to Nebeker tying things at 63 at the 1:01 mark. NSU went to Trey Sampson, who had a team-leading 20 points, to regain the lead, only to see Nebeker go to the line with 15 seconds left. The RiverHawks struggled to keep him away from the basket as he drew five fouls and made seven free throws.