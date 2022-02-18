Loper men have the last shot but UCM claims OT win

WARRENSBURG, Mo. — Division I transfers and redshirt seniors Ja’Cor Nelson and Cameron Hunter combined for 40 points and were big down the stretch to help Central Missouri edge University of Nebraska at Kearney 78-76 in overtime Thursday night in Warrensburg, Mo.

“We had seven more turnovers in the game and I think that was the telling stat,” UNK coach Kevin Lofton said on the KRVN radio post-game show. “We out-rebounded them but they made a couple more plays than we did.”

UNK guard David Simental scored 25 points in the second half, but missed a game-winning 3-pointer at the end of regulation and a game-tying jumper at the end overtime. He finished with 33 points, tying his season-high.

In a game with 16 lead changes and 12 ties, UNK (10-15, 6-13 MIAA) battled back from an eight-point halftime deficit to lead 60-59 with 4:41 remaining. After UCM (12-11, 9-10) grabbed the lead again, Simental sunk two free throws with 52 seconds left to knot things up at 65. Central Missouri didn’t score on its next possessiona but Simental’s 28-foot contested shot from the left wing only found iron as the buzzer sounded.

“I’m really proud of the guys to be honest with you. We lost but you have to look how your guys competed and fought,” Lofton said. “We just have to be resilient and find a way to bounce back Saturday.”

UCM erased a 71-69 extra-session deficit by getting three free throws from Hunter and a layup by junior forward Gavin Pickney. That tied things at 74 with 49 seconds left. On Hunter’s missed free throw, Nelson grabbed the rebound, leading to two more Hunter free throws and the game-winning points

Nelson, formerly of Campbell (S.C.) University, went for 23 points on 10 of 16 shooting. He played nearly 42 minutes and grabbed 11 rebounds. Hunter, a transfer from North Dakota State, got hot late on a series of drives, finishing with 17 points, seven rebounds and two assists. Pinkley went for 16 points, seven boards and four steals.

Reaching 30 points for the fourth time this season, Simental was 10 of 28 from the field and 9 of 10 at the line. He played all 45 minutes and had seven rebounds and three assists. Parker Badding followed with 16 points and Darrian Nebeker scored 10 points before fouling out after playing just 21 minutes.