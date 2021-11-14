 Skip to main content
Loper men even record with win over Minnesota Crookston
Loper men even record with win over Minnesota Crookston

Basketballs in a bin

DULUTH, Minn. — The University of Nebraska at Kearney men’s basketball team sunk 12 three pointers and had three starters score in double figures to fly past Minnesota State-Crookston, 75-57, Saturday afternoon in Duluth, Minn.

The game was part of the “American Family Insurance Classic”, hosted by Minnesota-Duluth.

UNK led three-fourths of the game, making eight threes in the first half to lead 38-19 at halftime. UNK then was 7 of 8 at the line in the second half and made four more treys to prevent any hope of a UMC comeback.

Super senior Austin Luger tallied a team-high 19 points thanks to 4 of 6 three-point shooting. He also grabbed nine rebounds.

Senior forward Darrian Nebeker racked up 17 points, eight assists and six rebounds. He finished 7 of 12 from the field.

The game was tied at 17 before UNK went on an 14-0 run to take control. Nebeker scored the final five in this stretch with a triple from freshman Sean Evans starting things. Evans worked around four fouls to have 14 points.

Crookston didn’t get closer than nine points the second half. The Golden Eagles were held to 38% shooting and committed 13 turnovers led to 16 UNK points.

Also for the Lopers junior point guard David Simental had 14 points.

UNK hosts Chadron State on Wednesdayand nationally-ranked Colorado Mines on Saturday.

