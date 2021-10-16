Loper libero Lindsay Nottlemann gets 1,000-career dig snapping UNK's two-game losing streak

KEARNEY — The 15th-ranked University of Nebraska at Kearney volleyball team was strong from the service line and redshirt junior libero Lindsay Nottlemann reached the 1,000-career dig milestone as the Lopers dominated Pittsburg State 25-11, 25-14, 25-14 Friday night at the Health and Sports Center.
The win snaps the Lopers (14-5, 5-5) two-match losing streak as they tie Gorillas (10-5, 5-5) for fifth place in the MIAA standings.
UNK led from start to finish in all three sets. A lot of that had to do with strong work from the service line as the Lopers had three aces and kept Pitt out of system.
“Tracking this back three or four matches, our serve-and-pass game has been really good. Even against (No. 1) Washburn we thought we were even or a little ahead,” UNK coach Rick Squiers said. “Tonight, against a Pitt squad who isn’t consistently offensively potent as Washburn, it gives you a chance to score and go on runs. We put pressure on them from the start and also got some key early block touches that maybe got into the minds of their attackers.”
UNK junior middle Bailee Sterling and sophomore Emersen Cyza paced an offense that hit .277 as they combined for 22 kills. Pitt, meanwhile, hit .017 and tallied 24 kills as a team.
“I thought early we were really clean. The first set we were as sharp as we could be. … We came out focused, we executed the game plan and kind of knocked them back on their heels,” Squiers said. “The first half of the second set it was the same thing and then we played a little bit to the level of the score. We have to do a better job there but this was a win we needed and I don’t want to be nitpicky.”
Sterling hit .429 to have a team-best 12 kills with Cyza at 10 kills in 28 swings.
Senior middle Anna Squiers had eight kills, hit .444 and served up an ace with Nottlemann at a team-high 17 digs.
Nottlemann is now at 1,011 digs which doesn’t include the “non-countable” 2021 spring season. She amassed 689 digs in 2019 as the starting libero to go with 383 in 2018 as a defensive specialist.
Today (Saturday) the Lopers will play Missouri Southern at the Health and Sports Center at 3 p.m.