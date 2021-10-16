Loper libero Lindsay Nottlemann gets 1,000-career dig snapping UNK's two-game losing streak

KEARNEY — The 15th-ranked University of Nebraska at Kearney volleyball team was strong from the service line and redshirt junior libero Lindsay Nottlemann reached the 1,000-career dig milestone as the Lopers dominated Pittsburg State 25-11, 25-14, 25-14 Friday night at the Health and Sports Center.

The win snaps the Lopers (14-5, 5-5) two-match losing streak as they tie Gorillas (10-5, 5-5) for fifth place in the MIAA standings.

UNK led from start to finish in all three sets. A lot of that had to do with strong work from the service line as the Lopers had three aces and kept Pitt out of system.

“Tracking this back three or four matches, our serve-and-pass game has been really good. Even against (No. 1) Washburn we thought we were even or a little ahead,” UNK coach Rick Squiers said. “Tonight, against a Pitt squad who isn’t consistently offensively potent as Washburn, it gives you a chance to score and go on runs. We put pressure on them from the start and also got some key early block touches that maybe got into the minds of their attackers.”

UNK junior middle Bailee Sterling and sophomore Emersen Cyza paced an offense that hit .277 as they combined for 22 kills. Pitt, meanwhile, hit .017 and tallied 24 kills as a team.