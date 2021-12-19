Loper junior quarterback, TJ Davis, second in Harlon Hill voting

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — University of Nebraska at Kearney junior quarterback TJ Davis finished second to Shepherd (W.V.) quarterback Tyson Bagent in the voting for the Harlon Hill Award given to the top player in NCAA Division II.
Bagent finished with 44 first-place votes and 169 points in the voting done by college Sports Information Directors, while Davis had 17 first-place votes and 105 total points.
Northwest Missouri running back Al McKeller finished third with seven first-place votes and 74 points.
The Great American Conference and Little Rock Touchdown Club made the announcement Friday afternoon.
Davis, out of Widefield High School in Colorado Springs, Colo., was one of eight national finalists. The field began with nearly 40 candidates split among D2’s four football regions. The two top vote getters from each region advanced to the national ballot with national voting ending on Dec. 10.
Bagent threw for an even 5,000 yards and 53 touchdowns this fall in leading the Rams to a 13-2 record and the third round of the playoffs. His 42-yard “Hail Mary” helped Shepherd win its second-round playoff game.
Davis joins fellow Loper quarterback Justin Coleman as a Harlon Hill runner-up. In 2000 Coleman tallied 107 points (17 first-place votes; 20 second-place, 16 third-place) with Valdosta (Ga.) State quarterback Dusty Bonner the winner (156 points). Coleman was sixth in 1999 with Loper quarterback Jake Spitzlberger sixth in 2011.
Davis had a memorable season as part of the Lopers’ 10-3 playoff run. He had a hand in 40 touchdowns (21 passing, 18 rushing and one receiving), is the nation’s second-most efficient passer, ran for 1,151 yards and threw for 2,320 yards. He broke his own school-record for single-season rushing touchdowns by a quarterback and became UNK’s all-time leader in rushing touchdowns (41) regardless of position.
He is one of three Lopers to have multiple 1,000-rushing season in a career.
This is the 35th year for the Harlon Hill Award which is named for the late University of North Alabama standout who excelled with the Lions from 1950-53 before going on to fame with the Chicago Bears.
North Alabama and the city of Florence, Ala., used to be the stewards of the trophy before the award moved over to Arkansas as the Lions are now in Division I. Bagent will be attend a banquet on Jan. 14 in Little Rock to receive this year’s trophy.