Loper junior quarterback, TJ Davis, second in Harlon Hill voting

Davis had a memorable season as part of the Lopers’ 10-3 playoff run. He had a hand in 40 touchdowns (21 passing, 18 rushing and one receiving), is the nation’s second-most efficient passer, ran for 1,151 yards and threw for 2,320 yards. He broke his own school-record for single-season rushing touchdowns by a quarterback and became UNK’s all-time leader in rushing touchdowns (41) regardless of position.

He is one of three Lopers to have multiple 1,000-rushing season in a career.

This is the 35th year for the Harlon Hill Award which is named for the late University of North Alabama standout who excelled with the Lions from 1950-53 before going on to fame with the Chicago Bears.

North Alabama and the city of Florence, Ala., used to be the stewards of the trophy before the award moved over to Arkansas as the Lions are now in Division I. Bagent will be attend a banquet on Jan. 14 in Little Rock to receive this year’s trophy.