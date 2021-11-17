Loper hitters Squiers, Cyza named to MIAA first team; five others on conference teams

KEARNEY — Seven University of Nebraska at Kearney players have been named to the All-MIAA volleyball team.

Making the first team are super seniors Anna and Madison Squiers as well as redshirt sophomore Emersen Cyza.

On the second team are senior libero Lindsay Nottlemann, redshirt sophomore middle Bailee Sterling and redshirt freshman right side Lauren Taubenheim.

Finally, redshirt sophomore outside Cecilia Beahm was named honorable mention.

Anna Squiers joins libero Ellie McDonnell (2015-18) and middle Tara Ziegelbein (2014-17) as the only Lopers to earn four All-MIAA honors in a career. She was a second-team pick in 2017 and 2018 and a first-team selection in 2019.

Madison Squiers is a repeat first-team selection with Nottlemann bumping up from the 2019 second team.

Madison Squiers recently reached the 6,000 career assist milestone. She’s averaging 11.9 assists, 3.1 digs, 0.9 kills, 0.5 aces and 0.4 blocks per set while hitting .297.

Anna Squiers is at 2.8 kills and a team-best 0.9 blocks per set and hitting a team-high .388.

Sterling, a first-year starter, comes in at 1.9 kills and 0.5 block per set with a .351 hitting efficiency.