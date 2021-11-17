 Skip to main content
Loper hitters Squiers, Cyza named to MIAA first team; five others on conference teams
top story

KEARNEY — Seven University of Nebraska at Kearney players have been named to the All-MIAA volleyball team.

Making the first team are super seniors Anna and Madison Squiers as well as redshirt sophomore Emersen Cyza.

On the second team are senior libero Lindsay Nottlemann, redshirt sophomore middle Bailee Sterling and redshirt freshman right side Lauren Taubenheim.

Finally, redshirt sophomore outside Cecilia Beahm was named honorable mention.

Anna Squiers joins libero Ellie McDonnell (2015-18) and middle Tara Ziegelbein (2014-17) as the only Lopers to earn four All-MIAA honors in a career. She was a second-team pick in 2017 and 2018 and a first-team selection in 2019.

Madison Squiers is a repeat first-team selection with Nottlemann bumping up from the 2019 second team.

Madison Squiers recently reached the 6,000 career assist milestone. She’s averaging 11.9 assists, 3.1 digs, 0.9 kills, 0.5 aces and 0.4 blocks per set while hitting .297.

Anna Squiers is at 2.8 kills and a team-best 0.9 blocks per set and hitting a team-high .388.

Sterling, a first-year starter, comes in at 1.9 kills and 0.5 block per set with a .351 hitting efficiency.

Locking down the right-side spot the second half of the year, Taubenheim emerged as one of UNK’s top passers while averaging 1.1 kills, 1.9 digs and 0.3 blocks per set.

Cyza and Beahm are first-year starters for the Lopers. Cyza, a transfer from Wyoming, is hitting at a team-best 3.40 kills per set. She’s hitting .265 and has provided 12 aces and 45 digs.

Beahm is second on the team with 2.8 kills per set and is hitting .230 with 30 blocks.

Nottlemann is at a team-best 5.1 digs per set. She is the 34th Loper to reach 1,000 career digs and also has provided 77 assists and 11 aces.

