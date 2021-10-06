Loper golfers place second, set new records in Oklahoma meet

EDMOND, Okla. — The University of Nebraska at Kearney women’s golf team set new school records for 18- and 36-hole team scores, and senior Faviola Gonzalez broke the individual 36-hole school mark, as the Lopers placed second at the Grace Shin Memorial Invitational Tuesday in Edmond.

The two-day, 20-team tournament was played at the par 71 Golf Club of Edmond.

Having a third straight top-three team finish, UNK posted rounds of 299 and 290 for a 589 total.

The previous 36-hole mark was a 607, set at the 2019 Central Region Fall Preview in Blue Springs, Mo. Playing the par 72 Adams Pointe G.C., the Lopers shot a 294 in the second round of that tourney to set the 18-hole standard.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

MIAA-member and No. 21 Rogers State carded a 586 (291-295) to win the team title. UNK came in ahead of, among others, No. 11 Henderson (Ark.) State and longtime MIAA powers Central Oklahoma, Central Missouri and Northeastern State.

Gonzalez, from Puerto Rico, tied for fifth with a 2-over par 144 (72-72). She had three birdies in each round as well as 23 pars. The previous 36-hole UNK record was a 145 (73-72) set by Samantha Crawford at the Midwest Classic in the fall 2017. That tourney was held at Warrensburg, Mo., at Mules National Golf Course.