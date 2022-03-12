Loper freshman is one of three new track All-Americans

PITTSBURG, Kan. — The University of Nebraska at Kearney men’s track and field team picked up three All-American honors on the first day of the NCAA Indoor Championships at Pittsburg.

The afternoon started with three Lopers taking part in the 800-meter preliminaries. There were three heats with the top two finishers in each, plus the next two fastest runners advancing to today’s (Saturday) finals.

Fremont redshirt freshman Wes Ferguson led third heat from start to finish, posting a time of 1:51.24 and is now a two-time All-American. His time was the fourth-best going into the finals.

Hastings junior Seth Simonson turned in a season-best 1:51.52 to have the seventh lowest time but won’t run in the finals as he was fifth in his heat and ninth overall. He does earn second-team All-American honors for the first time. Also in heat five, Kearney senior Cole Willis was sixth (1:53.25).

About two hours later, Simonson, Wallace sophomore Micah Swedberg, Willis and McCool Junction Luke Stuckey ran 9:41.41 to finish eighth out of 12 teams and earning first-team All-American honors — the first for a UNK men’s relay team since the 1989 NAIA indoor two-mile relay that finished sixth.

Today (Saturday) Kearney sophomore Brayden Sorensen competes in the high jump and Ferguson runs in the 800 finals.