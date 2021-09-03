Loper football wins season opener after 2 1/2-hour delay

KEARNEY — It turned out to be a pleasant night for a football game.

And a pleasant way for the University of Nebraska at Kearney to open the season, beating Missouri Southern 38-0.

But the night didn’t start out peaceful. Mother Nature provided the electricity in the form of lightning and she threw in a heavy dose of rain that delayed the kickoff 2 ½ hours.

The delay — teams were twice taken off the field during warm ups as storm cells passed through — also jolted the excitement level of the Lopers, who were playing their second home game in two years.

UNK’s high-powered offense didn’t put points on the board until the second quarter as the Lions put together drives of nine and 10 plays in the first quarter.

“They have a strong O-Line up front. That is the most physical offensive line from a Mo So team I’ve seen in my four years,” said UNK defensive lineman Shane Henderson, who had five tackles. “I think it kind of took us by surprise the first couple snaps.”

The Lions’ first two drives accounted for 70 of their 184 yards of total offense as they had only two drives the rest of the game that lasted more than four plays.