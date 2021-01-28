Loper football team adds four transfers

KEARNEY — Four midyear transfers are on campus and will go through winter and spring workouts with the Lopers, according to football coach Josh Lynn.

The group includes Kearney High graduate Miko Maessner.

Maessner (6-0, 190), who also plans to run track, signed with Princeton but never attended the Ivy League school due to the COVID pandemic. The Tigers had their 2020 fall season canceled and Maessner took online classes during the fall semester.

For the KHS Bearcats he was the 2019 Class A 100- and 200-meter state champion. That speed helped him run for a school-record 1,264 yards and 12 touchdowns in the fall of 2019. Also the Bearcats’ career rushing leader, Maessner had 1,549 all-purpose yards as a senior, taking two kickoffs for scores. He was a two-time Class A all-state selection and the 2019 Kearney Hub Territory 11-man Player of the Year.

Other transfers on campus are outside linebacker Atoatasi “Atoa” Fox from San Diego, wide receiver Trevor Nofoa of Las Vegas and cornerback Javeer Peterson of Levittown, Pennsylvania. Fox and Nofoa have two years of eligibility remaining with Maessner at four and Peterson at three.

Lynn expects to add a few more transfers prior to fall camp starting in August.