Loper football team adds four transfers

KEARNEY — Four midyear transfers are on campus and will go through winter and spring workouts with the Lopers, according to football coach Josh Lynn.
The group includes Kearney High graduate Miko Maessner.
Maessner (6-0, 190), who also plans to run track, signed with Princeton but never attended the Ivy League school due to the COVID pandemic. The Tigers had their 2020 fall season canceled and Maessner took online classes during the fall semester.
For the KHS Bearcats he was the 2019 Class A 100- and 200-meter state champion. That speed helped him run for a school-record 1,264 yards and 12 touchdowns in the fall of 2019. Also the Bearcats’ career rushing leader, Maessner had 1,549 all-purpose yards as a senior, taking two kickoffs for scores. He was a two-time Class A all-state selection and the 2019 Kearney Hub Territory 11-man Player of the Year.
Other transfers on campus are outside linebacker Atoatasi “Atoa” Fox from San Diego, wide receiver Trevor Nofoa of Las Vegas and cornerback Javeer Peterson of Levittown, Pennsylvania. Fox and Nofoa have two years of eligibility remaining with Maessner at four and Peterson at three.
Lynn expects to add a few more transfers prior to fall camp starting in August.
Fox (6-2, 210) previously was at Idaho State and Southwestern (Calif.) College. A first-team all-conference pick for the Southwestern Jaguars, he ranked second in tackles during the 2019 season with 53. The total included 10 tackles for loss while he also registered four pass breakups and two interceptions for 65 yards.
The Bonita Vista High graduate spent two years in Pocatello, Idaho, with the Bengals. After redshirting in 2016 he recorded 25 tackles, a fumble recovery and a blocked kick over 11 games in 2017.
Nofoa (6-0, 195) spent the 2018 and 2019 seasons at Santa Monica College in southern California. He had 28 catches for 376 yards and six touchdowns for the Corsairs as a sophomore. The Desert Pines High graduate also brought back 19 kicks for 524 yards and has been at running back during his prep and junior college years.
A wide receiver for the Iowa Western Reivers in 2019, Peterson (6-1, 170) prepped at Harry S. Truman High just outside of Philadelphia. He was part of a 10-2 squad in 2018 and helped the program earn its first-ever state playoff win. Peterson was both a receiver and cornerback for the Tigers and earned first-team all-league honors at each spot as a senior.
UNK, which is coming off a 7-5 bowl season in 2019 and a 2-0 mark in the fall of 2020, is scheduled to begin spring workouts March 15.