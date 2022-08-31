Loper football set for opener with Lions

KEARNEY — University of Nebraska at Kearney football coach Josh Lynn likes to compare Missouri Southern to his first two UNK teams.

The Lions, he warns, are an up-and-coming program and this year's team is much improved.

"Coach (Atiba) Bradley's done an outstanding job. Last year, coming out of that game — defensive front, offensive front — they were young but they were as physical as anybody," Lynn said.

The Lions also had a young quarterback who has developed into a seasoned veteran.

"It's going to be a little different task with all those kids growing up. ... They got on a roll there late in the year and kind of got after people. They're not what they used to be," Lynn said.

Missouri Southern won three games last year and lost four games by 10 points or less. The Lions return the front seven on defense, including senior linebacker Richard Jordan Jr., the second-leading tackler in the MIAA last season.

In other words, Lynn says Missouri Southern, despite being picked 10th in the MIAA preseason coaches' poll, is a solid MIAA football team. That's why he's a little worried about the Lopers' season opener tonight in Joplin, Missouri. Kickoff is slated for 7 p.m.

But Lynn bubbles with confidence, too. UNK has some secret and some not-so-secret weapons to unleash.

The Lopers, coming off a 10-3 season that included a Division II playoff victory, return 10 players who earned All-MIAA honors last year including quarterback TJ Davis, the runner-up for the Harlon Hill Trophy for the best player in Division II.

Davis, the MIAA Offensive Player of the Year, rushed for 1,151 yards and 18 touchdowns and passed for 2,320 yards and 21 touchdowns. He also caught a pass for a touchdown.

Davis and safety Darius Swanson earned All-American honors last season.

"We've got a lot of guys back. However, we did lose some guys that were really good leaders on our football team — Corey Hoelck, Blake Bubak, Blake Schroeder is another one," Lynn said. "I'm anxious to see how this team responds. ... A lot of these guys have been with us but haven't necessarily played yet. So it's interesting to see how they will do."

One area that peaks Lynn's interest is the defensive line where he expects several transfers to add depth and size.

"We've had a great defensive line since we've been here," he said. "I think this one has improved and we've got more kids that can actually play. We usually we go into a season with three or four guys (and) we're at the point where we can play seven or eight."

Another area of interest is running back where Montrez Jackson returns as the feature back along with Damien Cearns and Miko Maessner.

"Those guys did a good job for us last year, but now they're doing even a better job, not just running the ball but blocking," Lynn said.

With any new year, there some new faces appear and the coaches have adjusted the game plan to suit those players' skills.

"We've tweaked a couple things here and there offensively and defensively. I think we will try to throw the ball just a little bit more this year, maybe early in games. However, we're going to be the Lopers and we're going to continue to do what we do," he said.

Notes: UNK defeated Missouri Southern 38-0 last year after lightning delayed the kickoff 2½ hours. ... Willie Fair is listed as a probable starter at linebacker for UNK. Fair was a graduate assistant for the Lopers last year then realized he had a another year of eligibility. Fair was an all-region player at Azusa Pacific two years ago. ... Returning starter Zach Schlager of McCook, will not suite up due to an injury. ... UNK returns both it's kicker, Junior Gonzalez, and punter, Hunter Kraus, from last year.