Loper football season ends with playoff loss at Angelo State

SAN ANGELO, Texas -- Angelo State got 152 yards and a touchdown from sophomore reserve back Alfred Grear and played strong defense to shut down 21st-ranked University of Nebraska at Kearney, 20-7, Saturday afternoon in the second round of the NCAA Division II playoffs in San Angelo, Texas.
The second-seeded Rams (11-2), from the Lone Star Conference, advance to the regional finals where they'll face top-seed Colorado School of Mines (11-1). The Orediggers will host that game after whipping Bemidji (Minn.) State today in Golden, 55-6.
UNK ends the year 10-2, just the third time in school history a squad reached double digits in wins.
"It's pretty incredible. Take a group that four years ago won one game in 22 tries and then this group comes in and did what they did this year. I'm proud of the effort, I'm proud of the rebuild and Loper football will be back," said UNK head coach Josh Lynn.
Angelo State, on a seven-game win streak, scored the first 20 points before the Lopers made things a bit interesting down the stretch.
Late in the third quarter redshirt junior safety Darius Swanson intercepted his fourth pass of the season, giving UNK the ball at the ASU 39-yard line. A 30-yard run from senior back Dayton Sealey followed. Sealey then found the end zone from five yards out. The touchdown came at the 6:21 mark of the third quarter.
"I thought defensively we played valiantly. Take away the 60 yard run and it's a one score game," Lynn said. "Angelo is a good football team and they played well today.”
Angelo State punter Cade Fuller pinned UNK inside its own 15-yard line the rest of the afternoon. UNK mustered a threatening drive on their last possession with junior quarterback TJ Davis hitting freshman freshman Zorian Stanton in the back of the end zone but Stanton couldn’t get a foot down in bounds for a 34-yard score that would have made it a one-score game with just under two minutes remaining.
"Give Angelo State credit. Defensively they had a good scheme, did a good job against our run attack and also took away the big play which we've thrived on all year long," Lynn said.
ASU's potent ground attack survived the loss of LSC Offensive Back of the Year Nathaniel Omayebu III, who left the game with injury. But Grear, a 5-6, 180-pound speedster, was more than a fill in as his 63-yard scoring run broke a scoreless tie with 7:48 remaining in the first half.
The Rams added field goals of 24 and 45 yards before halftime, then marched 75 yards on in nine plays to start the second half with quarterback Zach. Bronkhorst finding junior tight end Dagen Dunham for a 5-yard touchdown.
Angelo State had given up up just 53 points in its last five games and that defense held UNK to a season-low 203 yards (117 passing, 153 rushing). The Lopers went 2 for 14 on third down, averaged 3.1 yards per carry and punted 10 times.
"Angelo and Northwest Missouri are the two best defenses we've seen this year," said Lynn. "Everything we do stems from running the football. We couldn't get anything going all day long.
"(Angelo's defense) had multiple looks and did a good job of mixing things in. Multiple fronts, multiple movements. Give that defensive staff credit … they had us working all day long.”
The Rams ran for 252 yards on teh ground and Bronkhorst completed 15 of 30 passes for 172 yards.
For the Lopers, Sealey had a team-high 59 rushing yards rushing and Montrez Jackson had 34. Davis, who was sacked four times, was limited to 12 yards on 16 carries and finished 9 of 22 in the air for 86 yards.
Swanson and senior Jacey Nutter had 12 tackles apiece to lead the Loper defense.
"Great year and it goes back to the residency of our players. How many games did we win this year on a last second drive (four). Over the course of history of UNK football this is good as team as we've ever had,” Lynn said.