Loper football season ends with playoff loss at Angelo State

"I thought defensively we played valiantly. Take away the 60 yard run and it's a one score game," Lynn said. "Angelo is a good football team and they played well today.”

Angelo State punter Cade Fuller pinned UNK inside its own 15-yard line the rest of the afternoon. UNK mustered a threatening drive on their last possession with junior quarterback TJ Davis hitting freshman freshman Zorian Stanton in the back of the end zone but Stanton couldn’t get a foot down in bounds for a 34-yard score that would have made it a one-score game with just under two minutes remaining.

"Give Angelo State credit. Defensively they had a good scheme, did a good job against our run attack and also took away the big play which we've thrived on all year long," Lynn said.

ASU's potent ground attack survived the loss of LSC Offensive Back of the Year Nathaniel Omayebu III, who left the game with injury. But Grear, a 5-6, 180-pound speedster, was more than a fill in as his 63-yard scoring run broke a scoreless tie with 7:48 remaining in the first half.

The Rams added field goals of 24 and 45 yards before halftime, then marched 75 yards on in nine plays to start the second half with quarterback Zach. Bronkhorst finding junior tight end Dagen Dunham for a 5-yard touchdown.